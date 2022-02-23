live

UP Election 2022 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: Samajwadi Party flags EVM issue in Unnao; polling underway in 59 seats

UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting disrupted at booth number 71 of Unnao Vidhansabha 165 of Unnao district due to malfunctioning of EVMs, claims Samajwadi Party on Twitter.

FP Staff February 23, 2022 08:50:45 IST
UP Election 2022 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: Samajwadi Party flags EVM issue in Unnao; polling underway in 59 seats

Representational image. PTI

Highlights

08:47 (ist)

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Phase 4 LATEST Updates

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj casts his vote in Unnao

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj cast his vote at Gadan Khera Primary School in Unnao on Wednesday morning.

"BJP will win all six seats in Unnao with majority. On the basis of all the campaigning I did, I can say that CM Yogi will form the government again by breaking his own 2017 record. I think the numbers may go up to 350," he said, according to news agency ANI.
08:39 (ist)

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Phase 4 LATEST Updates

Strengthen democracy by casting your vote: PM Modi urges people

With voting underway for the fourth round in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to come out and vote. Voting for 59 Assembly constituencies spread over nine districts in Uttar Pradesh began on Wednesday morning.

“Today is the fourth round of voting in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. I request all the voters to contribute in strengthening democracy by casting their valuable votes,” Modi said in a tweet in Hindi. This is the fourth phase of the Assembly polls in the state, where elections are to be held in seven rounds. As many as 624 candidates are in the fray in this phase.
08:30 (ist)

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Phase 4 LATEST Updates

BSP is headed towards an absolute majority: SC Mishra

BSP National General Secretary S C Mishra on Wednesday told ANI, "BSP is headed towards an absolute majority. Taking into account the first three phases and today's voting, you'll find out that voting was done for BSP."

"Just like 2007, BSP will form the government with an absolute majority and Mayawati will become UP's CM for the fifth time," he said.
08:24 (ist)

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Phase 4 LATEST Updates

Muslims not happy with SP, claims Mayawati

Shortly after casting her vote from Lucknow, BSP chief Mayawati lashed out at the Samajwadi Party saying that Muslims are not happy with the party. "People of Uttar Pradesh have rejected SP  as voting for SP means Gunda raj, Mafia raj," Mayawati was quoted as saying as per ANI.
08:15 (ist)

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Phase 4 LATEST Updates

Voting disrupted due to malfunctioning of EVMs, says SP

Voting disrupted at booth number 71 of Unnao Vidhansabha 165 of Unnao district due to malfunctioning of EVMs, claims Samajwadi Party on Twitter
08:10 (ist)

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Phase 4 LATEST Updates

BJP Rae Bareli Sadar candidate Aditi Singh casts her vote

Singh belongs to a prominent political family in Rae Bareli and was associated with Congress for a long period. In this election, Singh is contesting for the BJP.
08:03 (ist)

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Phase 4 LATEST Updates

BSP chief Mayawati casts vote in Lucknow

BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday morning cast her vote at Municipal Nursery School polling booth in Lucknow.
08:01 (ist)

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Phase 4 LATEST Updates

Polling for 59 seats in fourth phase begins

Polling for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in 59 constituencies today as curtains came down for the intense electioneering on Monday.

The fate of all the 624 candidates contesting in the fourth phase of the UP elections will be sealed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) tomorrow. These 59 Assembly seats are spread across the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur.

Lakhimpur Kheri hogged the national limelight after eight people, including four farmers, were killed after being mowed down by a vehicle during a protest. The BJP leader Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is accused in the case.

The BJP's Yogesh Verma had won the Lakhimpur seat in the 2017 Assembly polls by defeating Samajwadi Party's Utkarsh Verma Madhur with a formidable margin of more than 37,000 votes. The prestige of the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni will also be at stake in the Lakhimpur Kheri constituency. He's a local MP, besides having been at the center of controversy after his son was named in the FIR in the incident leading to the deaths of the farmers.

Interestingly, both the BJP and the SP have repeated their candidates. The constituency caught the eyeballs in the ongoing polls because of the political heat generated by the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in the Parliament and also outside.

Congress has fielded Ravi Shankar Trivedi whereas the BSP has fielded Mohan Bajpai from the seat. Khushi Kinnar from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also in the fray along with AIMIM's Mohammad Usman Siddiqui.

Another keenly watched seat in this phase is the Sarojini Nagar seat in Lucknow where the former joint director of Enforcement Directorate, Rajeshwar Singh, is pitted against former IIM professor and a close aide of the former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Abhishek Mishra. Raebareli Sadar is one of the battles to watch out for with its sitting Congress MLA Aditi Singh now being a BJP nominee.

State Law Minister Brijesh Pathak is facing Samajwadi party candidate and two-time Corporator Surendra Singh Gandhi in the Lucknow Cantonment seat. The UP minister Ashutosh Tandon is in the fray from the Lucknow East seat against Deputy Speaker of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Nitin Agarwal, who is the Samajwadi Party nominee.

The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as principal contenders.

As a last-minute effort, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing an election campaign in Raebareli on Monday promised the launch of the Purohit Welfare Board in the state for the welfare of priests, sadhus, and special scholarship for students studying Sanskrit if the BJP is re-elected to power.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while addressing a rally in Hardoi, alleged that the BJP was trying to divert people's attention from real issues by speaking about "religion, Pakistan, and terrorism".

Voting for the remaining three phases of the seven-phase UP elections will take place on 27 February, 3 and 7 March. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March.

With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: February 23, 2022 08:50:45 IST

