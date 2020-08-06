Uttar Pradesh board begins application process for Class 10, 12 compartment exams; apply before 12 August

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad said that high school students will have to pay Rs 256.50 for exam, while intermediate students will have to deposit Rs 306

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has begun the application process for Class 10 and Class 12 compartmental examinations.

According to the official notification, candidates cannot directly apply for the exam. Schools will have to apply on their behalf on the official website upmsp.edu.in. The last date to apply is 20 August.

High school students applying for the exam will have to pay Rs 256.50, reported Times of India. For intermediate students, the examination fee is Rs 306.

Candidates will be allowed to appear only for one paper in which they want to improve marks, or two subjects in which they got compartment.

Students will have to provide a photocopy of the marksheet along with the application to the principal of their respective schools.

The board earlier used to hold the compartmental exams for only Class 10 students. However, from this year the facility has been extended to Class 12 students as well, reported Indian Express.

The date of the compartmental exams will be released soon.

The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2020 were declared on 27 June. The pass percentage for Class 10 was 83.31. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 87.29 percent. The pass percentage for boys was 79.88 percent.

In UP board Class 12, the overall pass percentage was 74.63. In 2019, the pass percentage was 70.02. Girls managed a pass percentage of 74.63 while for boys it was 68.88.

How to fill UP Compartment Exam application:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Board - upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the link that mentions - High School compartment/improvement application 2020

Step 3: Enter user id, password, security code to login in

Step 4: Complete the application form and deposit the exam fee.

Here's the direct link: http://upmsp.edu.in/LoginSchool.aspx