UP Board Results Declared 2020: 74.63% students clear UPMSP Class 12 exams; check scores at upmsp.edu.in
UP Board Results 2020 | This year, 74.63 percent of students who appeared for the Class 12 exams in the UPMSP board passed. In 2019, the pass percentage was 70.2 percent
UP Board Results 2020: The Class 12 exam results of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, were declared today (Saturday, 27 June) at 12 pm . The results were announced in the presence of Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the secondary education portfolio in Lucknow.
Students can check their Uttar Pradesh Board result 2020 on the official websites: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.
This time, 74.63 percent of students who appeared for the Class 12 exams in the UPMSP board passed.
74.63 percent of girls have passed and 68.88 percent of boys have cleared the Class 12 exams.
Last year, 70.02 percent of students cleared the Class exam exams as girls outshone the boys with a pass percentage of 76.46 compared to 64.40 percent.
Steps to check UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 result 2020
Step 1: Visit the websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that reads UP Board Result 2020 Class 10 or UP Board Result 2020 Class 12.
Step 3: Key in your roll number and other login in credentials.
Step 4: Press enter and your result with subject wise score will be displayed on your screen.
Candidates can also get their results on their mobile phones via SMS. To do so, class 10 students will have to go to the message option and type UP10ROLLNUMBER - and send it to 56263. Class 12 students will have to send the message on the same number by typing UP12ROLLNUMBER.
A report by NDTV mentions that though the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2020 were concluded on 6 March, the evaluation of answer sheet and the results are delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown imposed by the Government of India to restrict the spread of the virus.
According to a report by The Indian Express, more than 59.6 lakh students have appeared for their UP Board inter and matric exam 2020.
The report mentions that as per the rules issued by the board, students will have to secure a minimum of 35 percent marks to pass a subject examination.
If a student is not able to pass the exam, he/she will be given a chance to appear for compartment test. The dates of the UP Board compartment exams will be announced after the results are declared.
The Uttar Pradesh government has already promoted students of classes 1 to 8 of all government schools without examination in view of COVID-19 pandemic.
