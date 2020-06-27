UP Board Class 10 Result 2020 pass percentage: 83.31% pass UP High School exam; girls outperform boys with 87.29% results

Of the total 27,72,656 candidates who appeared for Class 10 exam, a total 83.31 percent students cleared the exam this year

UP Board Class 10 Result 2020 pass percentage: Of the total 27,72,656 candidates who appeared for UP Board Class 10 examination in 2020, a total 83.31 percent students cleared the exam.

The Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 exam results were declared on Saturday (27 June). Ria Jain from Sri Ram SM Inter College Baraut in Baghpat district scored 96.67 percent securing the first rank in the High School exam.

With 23,09,802 students clearing the exam, the pass percentage has improved from previous years.

A total of 12,81,842 girls registered for the High School exam of which 11,18,914 passed taking their passing percentage to 87.29 percent. Similarly, 14,90,814 boys had registered of which 11,90,888 passed. Their overall pass percentage is 79.88 percent which is less than the pass percentage among girls.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiskha Parishad had conducted the high school examination from 18 February and the exam process was concluded on 3 March, within 12 working days.

The evaluation work was suspended from 18 March following pandemic COVID-19 and lockdown that followed. Thereafter it resumed in 20 green zone districts from 5 May, in orange zone districts from 12 May and in red zone districts from 19 May, Hindustan Times reported.

According to the News18 report, the board will be releasing digital marksheets first due to a delay in printing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students will have to submit an application with their respective school principals to receive the result in digital format.

The principal will be able to download the digitally signed marksheet and certificate and will duly sign it along with putting an official stamp of the college before giving it to the students, the report said.

Last year 80.7 percent students had cleared the Class 10 UP Board exam. The success rate of boys was recorded around 76.66 percent whereas 83.98 percent of the total girl candidates had cleared the exam. In 2019, a total of 31, 95,603 students appeared for the class 10th board exam.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage was 75.16 percent. While 78.8 percent girls had cleared the exam, boys' pass percentage was around 72.3 percent.

UPMSP is among the few education boards which declared its results based on the exams conducted in an unimpeded manner. For central and most state boards, exams were halted due to the pandemic; some states are yet to reconduct those exams, while a few others have already cancelled them and will declare results based on past performance of students.

The board also started an online correction process in certificates, where students who appeared in the examinations from 2017 onwards can apply for changes in the certificates issued. Students can apply through the website - upmsp.edu.in, or through seva kendras in the state. The correction process is totally free. However, one has to pay Rs 100 in case of duplicate marksheets.