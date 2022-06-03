Uttar Pradesh: At least six hurt in clashes over Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Mohammed

So far at least three cases have been filed against the BJP spokesperson for her alleged comments against Prophet Mohammed during a recent news debate on the Gyanvapi issue

Violence erupted in parts of Kanpur after Friday prayers as members of two communities pelted stones and hurled bombs at one another over attempts to shut shops in protest against 'insulting' comments on Prophet Mohammed. At least six persons were injured in the clashes.

Kanpur, UP | 18 detained in view of a clash between two communities allegedly over market shutdown: Kanpur CP Vijay Meena pic.twitter.com/rRdJD2kDJ6 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 3, 2022

Clashes broke out in Pared, Nai Sadak and Yateemkhana areas of Kanpur, police said.

The two sides hurled bombs and opened fire as members of one of the groups attempted to shut shops over alleged insulting remarks made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a television debate recently, a senior police official said.

Those who allegedly forced shopkeepers to shut shops clashed with police personnel who had to use batons to disperse the mob.

Some local leaders, including Maulana Mohammed Ali (MMA) Jauhar Fans Association chief Hayat Zafar Hashmi, had called for closure of shops on Friday in protest against the remarks. They had also taken out a procession during which they confronted members of other community, an official said, adding that as a result of which clashes broke out.

Soon hundreds of people had taken to the streets in protest. About half-a-dozen people, including street goers and onlookers, sustained serious injuries in the incident.

ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said that the situation had been brought under control and additional forces had been deployed. So far 18 people have been detained.

Meanwhile, Kanpur's District Magistrate Neha Sharma explained, "Members of a particular community took to the street in protest and indulged in violence. Several people were seriously injured and have been sent for medical assistance.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the affected areas. The police have also sought additional reinforcement, she said.

Strict instructions have been issued to maintain close vigil on the simmering situation and make sure no further violence takes place, she said.

The senior official added that an investigation has been launched into the episode and many have been detained for questioning.

Incidentally, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were in Kanpur Dehat, a neighbouring district around the same time when the clashes broke out.

Appealing for peace, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded the arrest of Sharma for disturbing peace through her statements. "Despite the President, Prime Minister, and Chief Minister being present in the city, remarks by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma disturbed the peace due to the failure of the police and intelligence agencies. She should be arrested for this," he tweeted in Hindi.

At least three cases have been filed against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her alleged comments against Prophet Mohammed during a recent news debate on the Gyanvapi issue.

With input from agencies

