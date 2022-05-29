BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma booked over remark on Prophet Muhammad

A case has been filed at the Pydhonie Police Station area in Mumbai under sections 295A, 153A and 505B of the Indian Penal Code

A case has been filed against BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma in Mumbai over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a television show.

Maharashtra: Case filed against BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma at Pydhonie PS u/s 295A, 153A & 505B IPC, after a complaint by Raza Academy, a Sunni Barelvi organization of Indian Sunni Muslims, for her alleged "remarks on the Holy Prophet on a National channel." pic.twitter.com/xvcYUZCnht — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2022

A case has been filed at the Pydhonie Police Station area in Mumbai under sections 295A, 153A and 505B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after a complaint by Raza Academy, a Sunni Barelvi organization of Indian Sunni Muslims, for her alleged "remarks on the Holy Prophet on a National channel".

Earlier on 27 May, Sharma had alleged that she has been receiving death and rape threats on social media after a "so-called fact-checker" circulated a heavily edited video from one of her recent debate on a TV channel on the Gyanvapi mosque case.

"There is a so-called fact-checker who has started to vitiate the atmosphere by putting out a heavily edited and selected video from one of my debates last night. Ever since I've been receiving death and rape threats, including beheading threats against me and family members," Nupur Sharma told ANI on 27 May.

Sharma alleged that an Alt News proprietor posted an edited video to encourage trolls against her and said that he should be held "responsible" if any harm befalls her family.

"I've tagged the Police Commissioner and Delhi Police. I suspect there'll be harm done to me and my immediate family members. In case there's any harm done to me or my family members Mohammed Zubair, who I think is a proprietor of Alt News, is completely responsible," she stated.

"If I was wrong, then the fact-checkers should rectify the facts, rather than sending death threats to me. Please come forward and correct the facts. It's not right, it's completely illegal. He (Zubair) is not a fact-checker, he is a fake-spreader," she added.

Further, Sharma said that she is collating all the threats against her and will file a complaint in the matter.

The BJP spokesperson took to Twitter to tag Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to bring his attention to threatening messages she has received. She further urged Delhi Police to take serious cognizance of the matter and provide security to her family.

"I'm being bombarded with rape, death and beheading threats against my sister, mother, father & myself. I've communicated same to @DelhiPolice . If anything untoward happens to me or any of my family members..." the BJP leader said in a tweet

"@CPDelhi please note wholly & solely @zoo_bear is responsible instead of 'fact-checking' peddled a fake narrative to vitiate the atmosphere, cause communal disharmony and cause communal and targeted hatred against me and my family," she said in a subsequent tweet.

Delhi Police in its reply said that the matter has been forwarded to officials concerned. "The matter has been forwarded to the concerned officials for necessary action. You will be contacted shortly," Delhi Police tweeted.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.