UPSSSC JE 2016 answer key released; check direct link to raise objections here

The provisional answer key of the Junior Engineer (JE) and Deputy Architect exam 2016 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). Candidates can check and download the provisional answer keys from the official website at http://upsssc.gov.in/.

Steps to download UPSSSC provisional answer key:

― Visit the official website at http://upsssc.gov.in/

― Click on the link for JE and Deputy Architect provisional answer key that is given under the News and Alerts section of the page

― The link for UPSSSC answer key will appear on your screen. Select the option for either Paper 1 or Paper 2

― The UPSSSC JE provisional answer key will appear on your screen

― Check the answer key and save a copy for future reference

Direct link for UPSSSC JE Paper 1 2016 provisional answer key.

Direct link for UPSSSC JE Paper 2 2016 provisional answer key.

According to an official notice, candidates can raise objections against the answer key on the official website. The facility to raise challenges will be available till 24 January, after which it will be closed down.

View the official notice here.

Applicants need to submit their challenges by logging in to the official UPSSSC website only. Any other medium of raising objections will not be accepted by the Commission.

Direct link to raise objections is here.

The UPSSSC had conducted the JE and Deputy Engineer exam on 19 December 2021 in two sessions in Lucknow. The exam was held from 10 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5 pm, according to news reports.

Furthermore, the Commission has recently put out a notification for the Rajasva Lekhpal Main exam on its official website. The deadline to submit applications is 28 January, as per the official notification. The UPSSSC aims to fill a total of 8,085 Rajasva Lekhpal vacancies through this recruitment drive.

For more details regarding vacancies, exam dates and result declaration, candidates are requested to keep visiting the official website of the UPSSSC.

