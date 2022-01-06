UPSSSC recruitment: Apply for over 8,000 Rajasva Lekhpal posts from 7 January, check details here

The UPSSSC will shortlist the candidates for the Rajasva Lekhpal Main exam based on their scores in the Preliminary Eligibility Test 2021

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has put out a notification for the Rajasva Lekhpal Main exam on its official website. Interested candidates can check and download the official notification from UPSSSC’s official website - http://upsssc.gov.in .

Aspirants will be able to apply online between 7-28 January. Candidates will be allowed to make corrections to their forms till 4 February.

Rajasva Lekhpal Main exam: Here’s how to check the official notification

Visit the official website of UPSSSC- http://upsssc.gov.in

On the home page, go to the notice board section and click the ‘Rajasva Lekhpal Main exam’ link

Rajasva Lekhpal Main exam notification will appear in the new page

Check and download the Rajasva Lekhpal main exam notification

Direct link to Rajasva Lekhpal Main exam notification is here.

The UPSSSC will shortlist the candidates for the Rajasva Lekhpal Main exam based on their scores in the Preliminary Eligibility Test 2021. Hence, clearing UPSSSC PET 2021 exam is mandatory to apply for the main examination.

Rajasva Lekhpal Main exam: Eligibility criteria

Age limit

Candidates must note that the age limit for the Rajasva Lekhpal posts is between 18 to 40 years. Age relaxation is applicable for candidates who fall under reserved category.

Educational qualification

Applicants must have cleared Class XII (10+2) from Uttar Pradesh State Board.

Application fee

Candidates who will apply for the Rajasva Lekhpal main exam have to pay Rs 25 (online) as an application fee. It is to be noted that there is no exemption for the reserved category candidates on the application fee.

Selection process

Rajasva Lekhpal Main exam will consist of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for 100 marks. The examination duration is 2 hours. The Main exam paper will consist of Hindi, General Knowledge, Maths, Village Society, and Development subjects.

With this recruitment drive, the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission is aiming to fill a total of 8,085 Rajasva Lekhpal posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSSSC - http://upsssc.gov.in .

