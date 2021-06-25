As per the latest notification, the written examination for the post of TGT is scheduled to be held on 7 and 8 August and for PGT on 17 and 18 August

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the examination schedule/dates for the recruitment of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). Candidates who had applied for the TGT and PGT exams can check the schedule by visiting the official website — upsessb.org.

As per the latest notification, the written examination for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) is scheduled to be held on 7 and 8 August while the written exam for the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) will be conducted on 17 and 18 August.

Through this recruitment drive, the UPSESSB aims at filling a total of 15,198 vacancies, out of which, 12,603 are for TGT and 2,595 vacancies are for PGT. The board began the online application process from 16 March this year.

Eligibility Criteria for TGT and PGT exam:

Candidates applying for the TGT exam must have an intermediate with a graduate degree in any relevant subject along with Bachelor of Education (BEd) or Basic Training Certificate (BTC) qualification.

Aspirants applying for the PGT exam must have a postgraduate degree with a Bachelor of Education (BEd) qualification.

Candidates should note that the selection will be done on the basis of written examination and interview. For further updates and information, they are advised to keep a check on the official website upsessb.org.

Due to the second coronavirus wave across the country, the last date to apply for the recruitment of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) was extended till 15 May. Initially, the deadline was 15 April.

UPSESSB has also announced the written examination schedule for TGT Biology, which will be conducted on 31 July.