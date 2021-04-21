Interested candidates who want to apply for the posts should have a graduation degree and a B.Ed degree for TGT posts

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has extended the registration date for UP Teachers Recruitment 2021 again.

Interested candidates can now apply for 15,198 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts till 1 May by visiting the official site: upsessb.org.

The last date for online fee payment has been extended till 3 May. While the new deadline to submit online applications is 5 May.

According to an official notification released by the UPSESSB Board, candidates were facing technical issues while registering as the portal was not responding properly.

Earlier, the last date to apply for the examination was 21 April; the last date of fee submission was 23 April and the last date to submit the online application was 25 April.

Eligibility Criteria:

For PGT posts, applicants should Spossess a post-graduate degree with B.Ed.

Selection Process:

The shortlisted candidates will be called for a written test which is for 500 marks and each question will account for four marks.

In the written exam, there will be no negative marking and all questions will be of multiple-choice.

The exam will be held at all divisional headquarters of the state.