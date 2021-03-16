UPSESSB TGT, PGT Recruitment: Online application opens; here’s how to apply on upsessb.org

Candidates will be able to register themselves till 11 April and pay the application fee till 13 April; the form has to be submitted on or before 15 April

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB) has opened online applications for the recruitment of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). All those who wish to apply for the posts can visit the official site, upsessb.org.

The registration window will remain operational from 16 March to 15 April.

As per the official notification, candidates will be able to register themselves till 11 April and pay the application fee till 13 April. The form has to be submitted on or before 15 April.

The Board had issued notification for a total of 15,198 vacancies of which 12,603 are for TGT, while the remaining 2,595 are for PGT posts.

“The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfil all eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions,” reads the official notification.

Follow these steps to apply online:

Step 1: Go to the official website, pariksha.up.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “candidate registration” option.

Step 3: Enter personal information including name, father/husband name, UP domicile, date of birth, gender, marital status, contact number, email ID, and other relevant information

Step 4: Click on the “submit” button. The next page will display your 16 digit registration number.

Step 5: Now, click on the “Fee Deposition/Reconciliation” option and proceed to pay the application fee.

Step 6: Once the fee is deposited, fill the application form and submit it.

Step 7: Download and take a print out for future use.

Candidates applying for TGT posts should have passed Class 12 and possess a graduate degree in a relevant subject along with BEd or BTC, while the applicants for PGT posts should have a postgraduate degree with BEd.