UPSC to declare civil services marks after 7 September; 829 candidates have been recommended for appointment
Earlier, the marksheets were expected to be released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today (19 August)
The Union Public Service Commission or the UPSC is going to release the marks of candidates who appeared in the Civil Service Examinations (CSE) after 7 September, 2020. Earlier, the marksheets were expected to be released today (19 August).
According to a notification on the official site of UPSC at https://www.upsc.gov.in/, the marks for CSE 2019 will be released at a later date. This comes after the commission released the final result of CSE on 4 August.
A total of 829 candidates were recommended for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS); and the Group A and Group B of Central Services. Pradeep Singh had topped the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2019 and Pratibha Verma, with all India rank 3, emerged as the topper amongst the women.
According to Hindustan Times, the result declaration notice had stated that the marks are going to be made available on the official website “within 15 days from the date of declaration of result”. However, the final date of publication of the mark sheet remains to be announced.
Earlier this week, UPSC released its updated exam calendar for the year 2021.
According to the schedule, the prelims exam for the civil service exams will be held on 21 June, 2021. Moreover, the mains exam will be held on five days (to be specified later) beginning from 17 September, 2021. The calendar also said that the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination for 2020 will be held on 8, 9, 10, 16 and 17 January of 2021.
