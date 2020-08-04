UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2019: Pradeep Singh tops Union Public Service Commission exams; check at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2019 | Pradeep Singh has topped the Civil Services (Main) examination 2019. The second position has been secured by Jatin Kishore. Pratibha Verma is the topper among women candidates.

UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2019 | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of civil services examination 2019.

The UPSC provisional appointment list of candidates who have qualified the written examination and personality test can be downloaded from www.upsc.gov.in.

Reports said that a total of 829 candidates have been recommended for appointment. Of the total, 304 are from general category, 78 are from EWS, 251 from OBC, 129 from SC and 67 from ST category.

Here's a direct link to check UPSC civil services 2019 list.

The written examination was conducted in September 2019 and the interviews for Personality Test were held in February-August 2020.

A report by The Times of India mentions that the commission has released the list, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to:

(i) Indian Administrative Service (IAS);

(ii) Indian Foreign Service (IFS);

(iii) Indian Police Service (IPS);

(iv) Central Services, Group 'A' and Group 'B'.

The result of 11 candidates has been kept withheld, NDTV reported. The Civil Services exam 2020 was scheduled to be conducted on 31 May but has been rescheduled for 4 October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steps to check result for UPSC finals

Step 1: Go to the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under What's new tab, click on the link that mentions Final Result: Civil Services Examination, 2019

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will see a PDF, click on it

Step 4: Press Ctrl+F and look for your name in the list

Step 5: Download the result