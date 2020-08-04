UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2019: Pradeep Singh tops Union Public Service Commission exams; check at upsc.gov.in
UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2019 | Pradeep Singh has topped the Civil Services (Main) examination 2019. The second position has been secured by Jatin Kishore. Pratibha Verma is the topper among women candidates.
UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2019 | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of civil services examination 2019.
The UPSC provisional appointment list of candidates who have qualified the written examination and personality test can be downloaded from www.upsc.gov.in.
Reports said that a total of 829 candidates have been recommended for appointment. Of the total, 304 are from general category, 78 are from EWS, 251 from OBC, 129 from SC and 67 from ST category.
Here's a direct link to check UPSC civil services 2019 list.
Pradeep Singh has topped the Civil Services (Main) examination 2019. The second position has been secured by Jatin Kishore. Pratibha Verma is the topper among women candidates.
The written examination was conducted in September 2019 and the interviews for Personality Test were held in February-August 2020.
A report by The Times of India mentions that the commission has released the list, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to:
(i) Indian Administrative Service (IAS);
(ii) Indian Foreign Service (IFS);
(iii) Indian Police Service (IPS);
(iv) Central Services, Group 'A' and Group 'B'.
The result of 11 candidates has been kept withheld, NDTV reported. The Civil Services exam 2020 was scheduled to be conducted on 31 May but has been rescheduled for 4 October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Steps to check result for UPSC finals
Step 1: Go to the official website upsc.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, under What's new tab, click on the link that mentions Final Result: Civil Services Examination, 2019
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will see a PDF, click on it
Step 4: Press Ctrl+F and look for your name in the list
Step 5: Download the result
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
UPSC top ranker Delhi's Tina Dabi wants to work for women empowerment
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) results were out on Tuesday and this time too, girls have outranked boys.
UPSC Mains Result 2019: Civil Services Mains exam scores released at upsc.gov.in; find direct link here
UPSC Mains Result 2019: The Union Public Service Commission of India on Tuesday announced the results of UPSC Civil Services Mains 2019 examination on its official website – upsc.gov.in.
UPSC NDA/NA (I) 2018 results declared, check on upsc.gov.in; Service Selection Board interview next for qualified candidates
UPSC has declared the results of the written NDA/ NA (I) 2018 exam. Candidates can check the results on upsc.gov.in