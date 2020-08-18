UPSC releases annual calendar 2021 at upsc.gov.in; prelims scheduled for 21 June, mains to begin from 17 September

The main exams for 2021 civil services will be conducted for five days beginning from 17 September, 2021

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released its annual calendar for the year 2021 on its official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The calendar for the year 2021 specifies the dates of various examinations to be conducted by the commission.

The schedule revealed that civil services prelims exam will be held on 21 June, 2021. As per a report by Hindustan Times, while the last date to apply is 2 March, 2021, the notification for the same will be released on 10 February. According to the calendar, the main exams for 2021 civil services will be conducted for five days beginning from 17 September, 2021.

For 2020, the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination will be held on 8, 9, 10, 16 and 17 January 2021. Here is the direct link to go through the UPSC annual calendar 2021.

The calendar specifies that the “dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant”. Hence, the dates can change in the future. The notification for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 is going to come out on 7 October this year as the exam will be one of the first UPSC exams to be held in 2021 (21.02.2021).

As Times Now reports, many of the changes in the 2021 calendar have resulted due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While every year the prelims for civil services are held in the month of May or early June, for 2021, the dates have been pushed to late June. This year’s preliminary exams were also delayed due to the viral outbreak and are now set to take place on 4 October, 2020.