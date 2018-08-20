UPSC releases admit cards for NDA, NA examination II 2018; check upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination (II) 2018 Monday. Candidates who had registered for the exam can download their respective admit cards from the official website, upsc.gov.in.

According to The Indian Express, the examination for admission to the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA, for the 142nd course, is scheduled to take place on 9 September. the registration process had commenced from 6 June.

The candidates who will clear the exam will qualify for Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) interview.

There are two ways through which a candidate can access their admit cards on the website — by using the registration id, or the roll number.

Here's how you can download your admit cards:

– Go to the official website: upsc.gov.in.

– Select the link ‘e-Admit Card: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (2), 2018’ under ‘What’s New’ tab on the home page.

- Select the link to download the admit card.

- Choose between registration id or roll number to download the admit card.

– Enter details of registration number or roll number, date of birth and image given.

– Download your admit card and take a printout for future reference.