India

UPSC postpones Civil Services Prelims 2021 as COVID-19 cases rise; exams to be held on 10 October

The civil services examination is conducted for the selection of officers for the IAS, IPS, IFS and various other posts

FP Trending May 13, 2021 15:15:13 IST
UPSC postpones Civil Services Prelims 2021 as COVID-19 cases rise; exams to be held on 10 October

UPSC logo. Image courtesy: upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) postponed the civil services preliminary examination 2021 to 10 October amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. The preliminary exam was scheduled to be conducted in June.

An official notification issued by the commission states, “Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the civil services (preliminary) examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 27th June, 2021. Now, this examination will be held on 10 October, 2021”.

The civil services examination is conducted for the selection of officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and various other posts. The recruitment process is held in three stages - preliminary, main and interview round.

Last year, amid the pandemic, the exam was postponed from 31 May to 4 October. The main written exam was conducted while the interview round was put on hold due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

This year as well, the commission has deferred various exams due to the second wave of coronavirus , including the recruitment process for the position of principal in the Directorate of Education, Education Department, Government of NCT of Delhi, and the Combined Medical Services (CMS) examination 2021.

Updated Date: May 13, 2021 15:17:30 IST

TAGS:

also read

COVID-19 vaccine: How to locate nearest vaccination center via WhatsApp
News &amp; Analysis

COVID-19 vaccine: How to locate nearest vaccination center via WhatsApp

The ‘MyGov Corona Helpdesk’ chatbot on WhatsApp will now help users to find a vaccination center.

Randhir Kapoor confirms he's hospitalised but stable; Kareena, Karisma, Babita test negative
Entertainment

Randhir Kapoor confirms he's hospitalised but stable; Kareena, Karisma, Babita test negative

Randhir Kapoor said he had got his staff members hospitalised along with him at Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital

India registers record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases, 3,645 deaths in a day
India

India registers record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases, 3,645 deaths in a day

The active caseload in the country increased to 30,84,814 on Thursday comprising 16.79% of total infections, said the health ministry