The notification of Combined Medical Services (CMS) examination 2021 which was scheduled to be released on 5 May has been deferred by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The commission informed aspirants of the development through their official website, www.upsc.gov.in, under the highlights section.

Though the notification has been delayed, the date of the CMS exam 2021 has not been changed yet.

It is scheduled to be held on 29 August.

The exam is conducted for the selection of MBBS candidates for several posts. Candidates selected through this exam are appointed as medical officers in various organisations under the Government of India.

The shortlisted candidates will be appointed as Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, General duty Medical Officer Grade-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, and North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The computer-based test (CBT) will be of 500 marks, divided into two papers. There will be a personality test of 100 marks. Candidates who qualify for the CBT will then be invited to appear for the interview.

Meanwhile, other public service commissions (PSC) have also postponed various recruitment exams. While the Haryana PSC has postponed the Haryana Civil Services exam, Himachal Pradesh PSC deferred HPAS Prelims 2020.

On Monday, the Union Education Ministry, keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, had advised higher educational institutes to postpone all the offline examinations.

