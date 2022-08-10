UPSC CDS II 2022: Admit card out; check how to download here

The UPSC CDS II 2022 will be held on 4 September. Candidates must carry their admit card and a valid photo identity proof to gain entry into the exam centre

The hall tickets for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today, 10 August. The admit card for the UPSC CDS –II 2022 can be accessed at the official website- upsconline.nic.in. Candidates can download their admit cards using their UPSC registration id or roll number.

The UPSC CDS II 2022 will be held on 4 September in various exam centres across the country. In case of any discrepancy in the CDS II admit card, candidates can drop a mail to Skindo-upsc@gov.in by 30 August. It is mandatory for all applicants to bring the CDS II admit card to the exam venue on the date of the test. Entry to the UPSC exam hall is forbidden without an admit card.

Steps to download UPSC CDS II 2022 hall ticket:

― Visit the website upsconline.nic.in.

― Click on the link for the e-admit card for UPSC exams.

― Select the download link for Combined Defence Services Examination-II 2022

― Key in the required login credentials.

― Check your UPSC CDS II 2022 hall ticket and print a copy for future use.

Click here to download yours.

According to an official notice released by the UPSC, a valid photo identity proof like a driving license, Aadhaar or PAN cards is needed to enter the exam venue. In case the photo of the candidate is not visible clearly on the admit card, the applicant must carry three identical photographs (one for each session) along with their hall ticket.

Applicants should keep in mind that no hard copy of the CDS II 2022 hall ticket will be issued by the UPSC. “It may also be noted that entry into the Examination Venue, shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination. No candidate shall be allowed entry into the Examination Venue after closure of the entry,” reads the official notice.

The UPSC CDS II 2022 is being held to fill a total of 339 vacancies in different courses at various Indian military academies.

