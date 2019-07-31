UP minister Ranvendra Pratap Singh's kin charged with murder in Unnao rape survivor accident case

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh minister Ranvendra Pratap Singh, whose kin Arun Singh is charged with murder in Unnao rape survivor accident case, on Wednesday expressed confidence in CBI's probe into the matter.

"The CBI is investigating the matter. Everything will be clear in the investigation. He is my relative there is no doubt it, but that is not a crime," Ranvendra, who is a Minister of State for Agriculture in the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government told ANI.

Ranvendra's son-in-law Arun Singh has been named in the FIR filed by CBI along with BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother and others, after a road accident left a girl who had accused the MLA of rape in critical condition.

The truck owner and driver belong to the same Fatehpur district, however, there is no evidence yet to connect Ranvendra Singh to either of the duo.

Meanwhile, the uncle of Unnao rape survivor said in his statement that "BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is behind this entire incident. He destroyed my entire family and I have all evidence". The uncle of the Unnao rape survivor came out of the jail today on parole to attend the last rites of his wife who was killed in a road accident. He was in the jail in alleged connection in the cases of contempt of court, murder and robbing a train.

The CBI will question Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar and the gunmen assigned to the rape survivor in connection with her accident in Raebareli, sources said on Wednesday.

Earlier today, a three-member team of the investigating agency had arrived at the accident site in Raebareli, to carry out further investigation in the case. The agency had, earlier today, registered a case against the legislator, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and eight others in connection with the rape survivor's accident case. The agency also filed charges of criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation against 20 unknown people.

The case was handed over to the CBI yesterday after a formal request was made by the Uttar Pradesh government to the Centre for a probe by the agency. The Uttar Pradesh Police had earlier filed a case involving murder and other charges against the legislator and nine others in connection with the accident.

The accident took place on 28 July when the Unnao rape survivor was on her way to Raebareli. A truck rammed into the vehicle in which she was travelling with her two aunts and a lawyer. While she and her lawyer sustained grievous injuries, her aunts were killed.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a legislator from Bangermau in Unnao district, is the prime accused in the case. He is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail. The teenager was allegedly raped by the MLA at his residence in Unnao on 4 June, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job.