UP Board Result 2019 Date updates: Uttar Pradesh board to declare Class 10, Class 12 results on 27 April at 12.30 pm

UP Board Result 2019 Date LATEST updates | The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) results for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations will be released on 27 April at 12.30 pm, the UP it has been confirmed. Around 50 lakh students are awaiting their UP board results.

Candidates who appeared for the UP board exams can check their scores on the official website — upmsp.edu.in. As the official website faces the risk of crashing, students can opt to visit alternative websites and use SMS services to check their UP board results.

Around 50 lakh students registered for the UP board's 2019 high school and intermediate examinations, with 31,95,603 candidates appearing for the Class 10 exams and 26,11,319 for the Class 12 exams.

Steps to check 2019 results of UP board exams:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link given for details on Class 12 and 10 results

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button

Step 5: Download your results and keep a printout for future reference

Rajnish Shukla of Fatehpur and Akash Maurya of Barabanki had topped the Class 12 board exams last year with 93.2 percent. Ananya Rai from Ghazipur came in second scoring 92.6 percent. Students had secured a pass percentage of 72.43 percent in 2018, with 72.27 percent of boys passing and 78.81 percent of of girls.

To avoid cases of cheating and other malpractices, the UP Board, from this year made Aadhar card mandatory for students. A team of the Special Task Force was reportedly deployed to ensure that there were no instances of cheating and to curb the activities of the "copying mafia".

A total of 5,89,622 candidates had registered for Class 12 and Class 10 exams, of which 6,69,860 students skipped the boards, as per the official data. Last year, 26.54 lakh students, including 1.79 lakh private examinees registered for the Inter exams out of which 11 lakh were absent in exams.

About Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Board:

The UPMSP Board was set up in the year 1921 in Allahabad by the act of United Provinces Legislative Council.

The first examination was conducted in 1923. The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh is the Uttar Pradesh state government administered autonomous examining authority for the Class 10, or secondary school level, examination.

