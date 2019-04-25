UP Board 10th Result Date 2019: Uttar Pradesh board to declare Class 10 scores on 27 April; alternative websites, SMS services to check results

UP Board 10th Result 2019 | The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare the 2019 results of the Class 10 exams on Saturday, 27 April at 12.30 pm. Candidates who appeared for the UPMSP Class 10 board exams can check their scores on the official website — upmsp.edu.in.

Given the large volume of candidates likely to check their results on the official website, it faces the risk of crashing.

But students must not panic. While the temporary glitch on the official website is fixed, candidates can opt for alternative methods to check their Class 10 results.

Let's take a look at alternative ways to check UP board Class 10 2019 results:

Alternate websites:

1. upresults.nic.in

2. upmspresults.up.nic

3. results.gov.in

2. examresults.net

SMS services:

Apart from the alternative websites, students can also check their results via SMS services. To check your UP board Class 10 score, type "UP10<space>Roll Number" and send it to 56263.

This year, 31,95,603 candidates registered for Class 10 exam, which were conducted between 7 February to 28 February.

