UP Board result 2019: Uttar Pradesh board expected to declare results for Class 10, 12 exams on same day at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to declare the date of Class 10 and 12 board exam results today, Monday, 22 April. The announcement of the result itself is expected from 22 to 27 April, reports said. The date and result will be declared on the official website — upmsp.edu.in.

Reports also said that the results for both the exams — Class 10 and 12 — can be expected on the same day, once the date is announced. This year, around 58 lakh students appeared for the examination.

The Class 10 exams were conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Board from 7 to 28 February and the board exam for the Class 12 students was held from 7 February to 2 March, 2019.

Reports also said that the performance of students in the Uttar Pradesh board exam is expected to improve this year, in comparison to last year. Several measures have been taken to ensure good results, The Times of India reported.

Reportedly, a team of the Special Task Force (STF) was deployed to ensure that there were no instances of cheating and to curb the activities of the "copying mafia".

"A total of 5,89,622 candidates had registered for Class 12 and Class 10 exams. Out of which, 6,69,860 students skipped the boards, as per the official data. Last year, 26.54 lakh students, including 1.79 lakh private examinees registered for the Inter exams out of which 11 lakh were absent in exams," a report by The Indian Express said.

How to check the UP board exam result date and results:

Step 1 — Visit the official website

Step 2 — Click on the link given for details on Class 12 and 10 results

Step 3 — Enter the required details

Step 4 — Click on the 'Submit' button

Step 5 — Students are advised to keep their details of the admit card and hall ticket ready

Alternative websites to check results and details:

Students can check results also on upmspresults.up.nic.in, upresults.nic.in, results.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in. Students can also receive their results via SMS. Send 'UP12Roll Number' to 56263. For Class 10 results, Send 'UP10 Roll Number' to 56263.

