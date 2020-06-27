UP Board Class 10 Result 2020 Declared: UPMSP announces matriculation results; alternative websites to check score if official website is down

To beat the surge in traffic, the Uttar Pradesh Board or the UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will publish the results on three different portals, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in

UP Board Class 10 Result 2020 Date: The Uttar Pradesh Board or the UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad announced the results of Senior Secondary of Class 10 today (Saturday, 27 June) at 12 pm.

To beat the surge in traffic, the board will publish the results on three different portals, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in.

However, more often than not, students find themselves waiting for hours as the sudden spike in traffic on the board's official website impedes access for many others waiting to check their results on slower connections. If such is the case on the day of the result, there are some channels other than the official site that facilitate access to provisional results. However, students must always cross-check scores from the original website, whenever it is available.

Alternative Websites to check UP Board 10th Results 2020

According to a report by The Indian Express, more than 59.6 lakh students have appeared for their UP Board inter and matric exam 2020. The students can log on to any of the alternative websites mentioned below,

1. indiaresults.com

2. upresults.nic.in

3. examresults.net

The detailed statistics about the result were released at a press conference in Lucknow in the presence of Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the secondary education portfolio.

This was a departure from trend as usually the UP Board results were announced from the UPMSP headquarters in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad.

The Uttar Pradesh government has already promoted students of classes 1 to 8 of all government schools without examination in view of COVID-19 pandemic.