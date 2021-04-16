UP Anganwadi Workers Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 50,000 posts at balvikasup.gov.in by today
The UP Anganwadi workers recruitment drive will be across various districts including Faizabad, Hathras, Agra, Ambedkar Nagar, Firozabad, Hathras, Mau, and Saharanpur
The last date to apply for the Anganwadi worker posts in Uttar Pradesh is Friday (16 April). Candidates can visit the official website balvikasup.gov.in to check the details.
There are over 50,000 vacancies for Anganwadi workers, Mini Anganwadi Workers, and Helpers to fill in various districts including Faizabad, Hathras, Agra, Ambedkar Nagar, Firozabad, Hathras, Mau, and Saharanpur.
Steps to apply for UP Anganwadi Workers Recruitment 2021:
Step 1: Visit the official website balvikasup.gov.in
Step 2: Go to the 'Recruitment' tab on the main menu
Step 3: Click on 'Anganwadi Workers' notification
Step 4: Read all the instructions carefully and click on ‘Yes’
Step 5: Start filling the Part 1 of the application form
Step 6: In Part 2, upload educational documents
Step 7: In Part 3, upload photograph and digital signature
Step 8: In part 4, agree to the terms. Now, either save your application in Save Draft or 'Submit' it
Find the direct link here: http://balvikasup.gov.in/BalVikasUP2/NewRegistrationInstruction.aspx
The photographs can only be uploaded in JPG, JPEG, or PNG format. After successfully submitting the application, a notification will be sent to the registered mobile number and email id.
In case, a candidate finds it difficult to fill the form, he/she can take help from the 'Download Help File'.
You can check this file here:
http://balvikasup.gov.in/BalVikasUP2/HelpFileforICDSRecruitmentinhindi26032021.pdf
Eligibility Criteria:
1) Candidates should be between 21 to 45 years of age
2) Candidates must have passed high school, intermediate, or graduate examination
3) To apply for helper posts, a candidate needs to have passed the Class 5 exam
also read
UP Police takes custody of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari from Punjab's Rupnagar jail amid heavy security
The Supreme Court had directed the Punjab government to hand over the custody of Ansari to the Uttar Pradesh Police, saying it was being denied on trivial grounds under the guise of medical issues
UPCET 2021: NTA publishes new schedule on upcet.nta.nic.in; exam on 18 May
The application process has started for undergraduate (UG), lateral entry, and postgraduate (PG) programmes
Meerut gangrape: 15-yr-old victim dies in UP village; two arrested for rape, assault
The police said that they have found a suicide note at the victim's house in Kapsad village and arrested two people named in it. A probe has been launched to nab two others