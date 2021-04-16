UP Anganwadi Workers Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 50,000 posts at balvikasup.gov.in by today

The UP Anganwadi workers recruitment drive will be across various districts including Faizabad, Hathras, Agra, Ambedkar Nagar, Firozabad, Hathras, Mau, and Saharanpur

The last date to apply for the Anganwadi worker posts in Uttar Pradesh is Friday (16 April). Candidates can visit the official website balvikasup.gov.in to check the details.

There are over 50,000 vacancies for Anganwadi workers, Mini Anganwadi Workers, and Helpers to fill in various districts including Faizabad, Hathras, Agra, Ambedkar Nagar, Firozabad, Hathras, Mau, and Saharanpur.

Steps to apply for UP Anganwadi Workers Recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website balvikasup.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the 'Recruitment' tab on the main menu

Step 3: Click on 'Anganwadi Workers' notification

Step 4: Read all the instructions carefully and click on ‘Yes’

Step 5: Start filling the Part 1 of the application form

Step 6: In Part 2, upload educational documents

Step 7: In Part 3, upload photograph and digital signature

Step 8: In part 4, agree to the terms. Now, either save your application in Save Draft or 'Submit' it

Find the direct link here: http://balvikasup.gov.in/BalVikasUP2/NewRegistrationInstruction.aspx

The photographs can only be uploaded in JPG, JPEG, or PNG format. After successfully submitting the application, a notification will be sent to the registered mobile number and email id.

In case, a candidate finds it difficult to fill the form, he/she can take help from the 'Download Help File'.

You can check this file here:

http://balvikasup.gov.in/BalVikasUP2/HelpFileforICDSRecruitmentinhindi26032021.pdf

Eligibility Criteria:

1) Candidates should be between 21 to 45 years of age

2) Candidates must have passed high school, intermediate, or graduate examination

3) To apply for helper posts, a candidate needs to have passed the Class 5 exam