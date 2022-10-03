UP: 17-year-old girl found dead in field in Auraiya, family alleges rape and murder
The girl's mother found her 'unclothed body.' The police said that 'prima facie there were no external injuries on the body'
New Delhi: In a horrific incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya, a 17-year-old girl who had gone to a field to relieve herself was found dead.
Her family claims she was raped and murdered. The police said that “prima facie there were no external injuries on the body.”
“A postmortem will be conducted,” Auraiya SP Charu Nigam said.
Meanwhile, sharing a video of the incident, Samajwadi Party leader Manoj Singh Kaka said that the policemen are “running away with the girl’s body while family is seen rushing behind them.”
औरैया में एक बेटी का शव खेत में मिला है पुलिसकर्मी लेकर भाग रहे हैं परिवार के लोग पीछे पीछे बदहाल दौड़ रहे है ?
यूपी बेटियों की सुरक्षा कब सुनिश्चित होगी @dgpup @RashtraManch @BBCHindi pic.twitter.com/lbKDOa2Ms9
— Manoj KAKA (@ManojSinghKAKA) October 3, 2022
According to an Amar Ujala report, the girl had left her home at 6 am. When she did not return, her family started a search.
The girl’s mother found her body without clothes at around 10, the report added.
Opposition attacks govt over ‘jungleraj’
Apart from the SP, Congress attacked the UP government over the law and order situation in the state.
यूपी के औरैया में एक 17 साल की लड़की का निर्वस्त्र शव खेत में मिला।
पुलिस पहुंची और शव को आनन-फानन में लेकर भागने लगी। बदहाल परिवार पीछे दौड़ रहा है।
महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराध के मामले में ‘यूपी नंबर 1’ है।
लेकिन कोई ‘जंगलराज’ नहीं कहेगा… pic.twitter.com/2m8ok7OrTj
— Congress (@INCIndia) October 3, 2022
Auriya was recently in the news over the death of a Dalit boy. The 15-year-old boy dies after he was allegedly beaten up by a teacher on his school premises.
With inputs agencies
