Unnao rape convict BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar booked for conspiracy to frame victim's father in false arms case

The CBI on Saturday booked BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is in jail for allegedly raping a teenage girl in Unnao last year, in a case of criminal conspiracy for allegedly 'falsely implicating the rape victim's father in an Arms Act case'.

According to The Indian Express, a CBI official said that call records of the complainant and policemen posted at the police station where the case was lodged suggested they were in touch with the MLA on 3 April, the day the case was lodged.

A CBI court on Saturday sent the Bangarmau MLA to two days' police remand and the agency plans to question him with evidence they have gathered after two policemen involved were arrested earlier, the report quoted the official as saying.

On Wednesday, two cops of Makhi (Unnao) police station were arrested for allegedly framing the rape victim's father in a false case. They are in a three-day CBI custody since Friday.

Earlier, the MLA had been booked for rape and kidnapping of the teenage girl while his brother, Atul Singh Sengar, and his five aides were booked for the murder of the rape victim’s father.

A CBI official quoted by Hindustan Times said that the fresh charges were slapped on the MLA on the basis of revelations made by the two cops detained – former station house officer of Makhi police station Ashok Singh Bhadauria and sub-inspector Kamta Prasad Singh of the same police station.

"The MLA will be quizzed about the fresh case during the two-day custody and will be brought face-to-face with the cops," the official said, as per the report. He further said that they would get custody of Sengar, who is presently lodged in Sitapur jail, from Sunday morning.