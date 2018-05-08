Unnao rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar shifted to Sitapur Jail after survivor claims threat to her life

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Uttar Pradesh, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is an accused in the Unnao gang rape case and the subsequent death of the survivor's father in police custody, was on Tuesday shifted to Sitapur Jail, an official said.

The rape survivor had petitioned before the Allahabad High Court to shift the ruling party MLA out of Unnao as she was feeling threatened.

Shashi Singh, who is a co-accused in the rape case that took place in Bangarmau in 2017 and allegedly took the victim to Sengar, has also been sent to Sitapur jail.

Atul Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party legislator's brother, and four other co-accused are still lodged in Unnao jail.

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the high-profile case, took the accused legislator to Sitapur jail.

Last week, the rape victim and her uncle presented their side of the story before the high court, which is hearing the matter.

The survivor told the court that she was satisfied with the CBI probe so far, but she voiced doubts about the role of the police.

She alleged that the jailed legislator was having a free run inside the prison and she feared for her life and the safety and security of her family.

Following this, the court directed the state government to shift Sengar out of Unnao jail to some other place.