The Indian government had issued a special advisory that permitted Indian nationals to bring their pets along with them from Ukraine to India

As Indian students are being evacuated amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, there were many who remain worried about leaving behind their pet dogs and cats in the war-hit country.

The Indian government had issued a special advisory that permitted Indian nationals to bring their pets along with them from Ukraine to India. Soon after the advisory was issued, several videos have been doing the rounds on social media, wherein Indians were seen boarding the evacuation flights with their beloved animals.

Union Minister General VK Singh, who is currently in Poland, has been coordinating and working for the safe evacuation of all Indian nationals from Ukraine through Operation Ganga. Taking to his Twitter handle, Singh shared a recent clip where he was seen petting the dog that was brought by one of the evacuees.

“Some of the evacuees brought their four-legged best friends as well. Good to have all of our Indian Students aboard on the Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster ready to return to the safety of our motherland,” Singh wrote.

Watch the video here:

Some of the evacuees brought their four legged best friends as well. Good to have all of our #IndianStudents aboard on the @IAF_MCC C-17 Globemaster ready to return to the safety of our motherland.#OperationGanga #NoIndianLeftBehind@PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/XprDh0p57K — General Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) March 2, 2022

The Union Minister also responded to a post by journalist Manav Yadav about how a dog named Neela was brought back with its owner, Yukta, to India. Singh also assured that he would meet Yukta and her pet once again after he returns to the country. Check out the heartwarming post here:

Happy to be of service. I am sure Neela would have been a well behaved passenger. Will see both of you again when I am back. Take care. Jai Hind. https://t.co/FmetvbUuaB — General Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) March 3, 2022



Furthermore, news agency ANI also reported that an Indian national, identified as Zahid, had brought back a canine that originally belonged to his friend in Ukraine. While speaking to the new agency, Zahid informed that while many individuals have left their pets in Ukraine, he was happy to bring this dog along with him.

I have brought my friend's dog with me from Ukraine. Many people who had dogs left them behind in Ukraine, but I brought back this dog along with me: Zahid, a student rescued from Ukraine, at Hindan airbase pic.twitter.com/bEslfEBI6L — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2022

Meanwhile, another student, Gautam, also brought back a cat from Ukraine. Talking to ANI about the ordeal they both faced, Gautam stated that his cat was him while he was hiding in a bunker after the war started. Later on, the two crossed into Poland together. Gautam added that it was difficult for him to leave behind the feline as it was staying with him for the past four months.

I have brought my friend's dog with me from Ukraine. Many people who had dogs left them behind in Ukraine, but I brought back this dog along with me: Zahid, a student rescued from Ukraine, at Hindan airbase pic.twitter.com/bEslfEBI6L — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2022



The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India had released an official memorandum wherein it relaxed the current norms to allow pets from war-hit Ukraine.

@Dept_of_AHD facilitates relaxation measures under Government of India to bring back pets like dogs & cats, along with stranded Indians being rescued in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/p0hqbjiIqg — Dept of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Min of FAH&D (@Dept_of_AHD) March 2, 2022

The ministry issued specific guidelines for Indian nationals who wanted to bring their pets along with them from the Eastern European nation and asked them to keep certain documents ready with them for easing the process.

Follow all LIVE updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict here

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.