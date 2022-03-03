Russia Ukraine war LIVE Updates: Eight people were killed, including two children, after overnight shelling by Russia in the Izyum area of Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv.

The number of people sent fleeing Ukraine by Russia's invasion topped 1 million on Wednesday, the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations said, as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the country's second-biggest city, Kharkiv, and laid siege to two strategic seaports.

The strategic port city of 290,000 people near the Black Sea came under siege as Russian forces pressed ahead with their offensive across other urban centres.

"The (Russian) occupiers are in all parts of the city and are very dangerous," Gennady Lakhuta, head of the regional administration, wrote on messaging service Telegram late Wednesday.

Russian forces have taken the Ukrainian city of Kherson, local officials confirmed, the first major urban centre to fall since Moscow invaded one week ago.

Union minister Raosaheb Danve welcomed passengers of the third evacuation flight from Bucharest to Mumbai, as soon as the Air India Express Flight IX 1202 landed here around 5.30 am.

A flight from Bucharest carrying 183 Indians stranded in Ukraine landed in Mumbai Thursday, an official said. An infant was among the passengers, the official said.

"The world is rejecting Russia’s lies," US President Joe Biden said in a statement later Wednesday. "Russia is responsible for the devastating abuses of human rights and the international humanitarian crisis that we are watching unfold in Ukraine in real time."

After more than two days of extraordinary debate, which saw the Ukrainian ambassador accuse Russia of genocide, 141 out of 193 United Nations member states voted for the non-binding resolution.

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly adopted a resolution that "demands" Russia "immediately" withdraw from Ukraine, in a powerful rebuke of Moscow's invasion by a vast majority of the world's nations.

Russia says 498 of its troops have been killed in Ukraine, its first declared death toll since President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion a week ago. The true number of casualties on each side is not known. The UN has recorded 227 civilian deaths.

"I have notified the ICC Presidency a few moments ago of my decision to immediately proceed with active investigations in the Situation" in Ukraine, Karim Khan wrote in a statement.

The countries include all EU member states, as well as Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand, Switzerland and several Latin American countries.

The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor said Wednesday an active probe into possible war crimes in Ukraine "will immediately proceed" after his office received the backing of 39 countries.

"We need your support -- in 2022 modern technology is perhaps the best answer to tanks, multiple rocket launchers and missiles," he wrote in a letter he tweeted out Friday to Apple chief Tim Cook.

Marshalling his government's social media savvy and a deep international well of sympathy, Mykhailo Fedorov's feed has become a list of firms willing to oppose Moscow or come to Ukraine's aid.

Ukraine's vice prime minister has been calling out big tech companies by name on Twitter to push them to penalize Russia over its invasion -- and it's having an impact.

On Wednesday, Russia claimed that it had captured the city of Kherson. However, an advisor to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that its forces were defending the city.

“There were armed visitors in the city executive committee today,” the mayor says. “I didn’t make any promises to them... I just asked them not to shoot people.”

Russian army personnel have forced their way into the council building in the Ukrainian city of Kherson, Mayor Igor Kolykhayev says, according to Reuters.

Ukraine's second city Kharkiv continues to come under severe Russian shelling, with police and university buildings among the latest struck. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe says a member of its Ukraine observer mission died in the shelling.

Russian forces also reportedly surround Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov that sits between Russian-controlled Crimea and breakaway Donbas republics.

Russian forces take the Black Sea city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, a significant victory for Moscow after a string of military setbacks.

“In Kharkiv and other cities and towns in Ukraine, missiles, shells and rockets are hitting residential buildings and town centers, killing and injuring innocent civilians — women, men and children alike,” it said.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe says one of its members died during shelling in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, reports AP. Maryna Fenina was killed while getting supplies for her family, the group said in a news release Wednesday. Fenina worked with the organization’s monitoring mission in Ukraine.

A moving video appears to show a captured Russian soldier breaking down in tears as he sips tea and Ukrainians call his mother to tell her he’s okay. The unverified video, which could not be independently verified by Firstpost, shows the disheartened soldier after he apparently surrendered, surrounded by several people and cars.

Thousands of anti-war protesters have been detained in Russia, according to an AFP report. Independent monitoring group OVD-Info says over 7,000 people in total in Russia have been detained at protests over the invasion of Ukraine, it said.

The regulator first announced its probe on Monday, saying it had seen "a significant increase" in the number of potential breaches on RT news programmes after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We are very concerned by the volume of programmes on RT that are raising potential issues under the Broadcasting Code," Ofcom said in a statement.

Ofcom said on Wednesday that it now has 27 open investigations into RT and is considering whether the channel should keep its UK licence.

The British broadcasting regulator has announced another dozen investigations into the "impartiality" of news programmes aired on Russian state-funded television channel RT.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the Indian Air Force and Indian carriers will operate a total of 19 evacuation flights with 3,726 Indians Thursday.

Eight persons, including two children, have died as a result of a Russian attack on the city of Izyum in Kharkiv Oblast, The Kyiv Independent reported.

The US has called on Delhi to use its "leverage" with Moscow.

The statement from India's foreign ministry came a day after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the second time since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last week.

US President Joe Biden will hold a virtual summit Thursday with the leaders of the other members of the Quad grouping Japan, Australia and India, New Delhi said.

The Saint Petersburg plant employs around 2,600 people, a Toyota spokeswoman told AFP, confirming the supply disruption was linked to the conflict.

The world's top-selling carmaker said its plant in Saint Petersburg produced around 80,000 vehicles last year, mainly for the Russian market and representing just a fraction of the 10.5 million vehicles made worldwide by the Japanese group.

Toyota said Thursday it would suspend operations at its only factory in Russia and stop shipping vehicles to the country, citing "supply chain disruptions" linked to Moscow's assault on Ukraine, reports AFP.

The EU member is on the front line to strengthen NATO's eastern flank as Russia is invading neighbouring Ukraine and has seen international reinforcements arrive in recent weeks.

Eight military personnel died after their helicopter and fighter jet crashed on Wednesday in bad weather in eastern Romania near the Black Sea, marking the worst day of air force accidents in recent years.

India on Thursday denied Russia's claims that Indian students stranded in Ukraine were being held hostage by Ukrainian forces and used as “human shields.”

Federation Internationale Feline (FIFe), an international cat fancier society, has imposed restrictions on cats bred in Russia in response to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.

The NGO, FIFe Executive Board, in a statement, said that it is "shocked and horrified" that the army of the "Russian Federation invaded the Republic of Ukraine and started a war."

Ukraine's state emergency service has said that more than 2,000 civilians have been killed since Russia's attack on Ukraine started on 24 February. Fighting continued for the sixth day as Russia intensified its attack on Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv.

According to the city's regional administration, 21 people were killed in Russian shelling in the last 24 hours.

The tally from the UN refugee agency released to The Associated Press amounts to more than 2 percent of Ukraine’s population being forced out of the country in less than a week. The mass evacuation could be seen in Kharkiv, where residents desperate to get away from falling shells and bombs crowded the city's train station and tried to press onto trains, not always knowing where they were headed.

In a videotaped address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to keep up the resistance. He vowed that the invaders would have “not one quiet moment” and described Russian soldiers as “confused children who have been used.”

Moscow's isolation deepened, meanwhile, when most of the world lined up against it at the United Nations to demand it withdraw from Ukraine. And the prosecutor for the International Criminal Court opened an investigation into possible war crimes.

With fighting going on on multiple fronts across the country, Britain’s Defense Ministry said Mariupol, a large city on the Azov Sea, was encircled by Russian forces, while the status of another vital port, Kherson, a Black Sea shipbuilding city of 280,000, remained unclear.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces claimed to have taken complete control of Kherson, which would make it the biggest city to fall yet in the invasion. But a senior U.S. defense official disputed that.

“Our view is that Kherson is very much a contested city," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Zelenskyy’s office told The Associated Press that it could not comment on the situation in Kherson while the fighting was still going on.

But the mayor of Kherson, Igor Kolykhaev, said Russian soldiers were in the city and came to the city administration building. He said he asked them not to shoot civilians and to allow crews to gather up the bodies from the streets.

"I simply asked them not to shoot at people,” he said in a statement. “We don’t have any Ukrainian forces in the city, only civilians and people here who want to LIVE.”

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said the attacks there had been relentless.

“We cannot even take the wounded from the streets, from houses and apartments today, since the shelling does not stop,” he was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying.

Russia reported its military casualties for the first time since the invasion began last week, saying nearly 500 of its troops have been killed and almost 1,600 wounded. Ukraine did not disclose its own military losses but said more than 2,000 civilians have died, a claim that could not be independently verified.