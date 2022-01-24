Unacademy's latest ad with MS Dhoni encapsulating his life lessons goes viral, check here

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag shared the clip and stated the clip was 'as good as Dhoni's helicopter shot'

Former Indian Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is well known for giving his best on the field. An advertisement released by edutech firm Unacademy encapsulates this spirit of the former skipper as he faces several obstacles to ultimately triumph over them.

Released by Unacademy founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal today, 24 January, the 1.25-minute advertisement went viral in a matter of minutes. According to Munjal, the video took almost a year to complete.

“Eyes on the target and determination to break every barrier makes a champion! This International Day of Education, make a note to remember Lesson No 7 during tough times” stated the caption of the video.

The clip shows Dhoni trying to outrun a train with several obstacles ahead of him. A meteorite is seen hurtling towards Dhoni as well. The former skipper punches jumps and breaks all barriers to run towards his goal. At the end of the clip, he catches the meteor in his hands, replicating some of his best catches from his days as the wicket-keeper of the Indian team.

The train disintegrates just before it reaches Dhoni, becoming a metaphor for how all struggles can be overcome.

Watch the clip here:

https://twitter.com/unacademy/status/1485485074204487680

Since its release, the video has been viewed over 1.5 million times. The video took eight months in post-production, according to NDTV. Over 250 professionals worked in over four countries for the special effects of the advertisement.

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag also shared the clip and stated the clip was “as good as the helicopter shot” made popular by Dhoni.

https://twitter.com/virendersehwag/status/1485518660198629387

Commentator Harsha Bhogle praised the message in the video and wrote that the advert reminded him of his own struggles.

https://twitter.com/bhogleharsha/status/1485505244524314625

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu stated that she wanted to keep watching the ad on loop.

https://twitter.com/Samanthaprabhu2/status/1485524365093785602

This is not the first time Dhoni has garnered such a reaction for his advertisements. His new look ahead of last year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) also went viral on social media in August 2021. Fans were bowled over at seeing the Chennai Super Kings skipper in a never-seen-before avatar.

