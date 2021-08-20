IPL 2021: CSK skipper MS Dhoni sports new look ahead of season's resumption

With the new edition of Indian Premier League coming soon, cricket fans just cannot keep calm. To add to the excitement, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been spotted in a never seen before avatar.

The former Indian captain, who won India the World cup in 2011, has always been known for his hairstyles. Broadcaster Star Sports shared the CSK skipper’s new look on 19 August, with the caption “#MSDhoni’s up to something new before #VIVOIPL!" The post also said that “Asli picture abhi baaki hai” (the true picture still remains to be seen).

Social media broke into speculation over Dhoni’s changed appearance. Fans have been wondering if the new look is just part of an advertisement or something else.

A few days ago, stylist Aalim Hakim had shared a post with Dhoni sporting a beard and a new haircut. The stylist said he really enjoyed doing the actor’s hairstyle and beard.

This is not the first time Dhoni has changed his look for promoting the IPL. In March this year, he had appeared as a monk to promote the high-stakes cricket tournament.

- our faces since we saw #MSDhoni's new avatar that could just break the Internet! What do you think is it about? pic.twitter.com/Mx27w3uqQh — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 13, 2021

The IPL is scheduled to start from 19 September in the United Arab Emirates. The season was interrupted midway in India earlier due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Dhoni’s CSK will face Mumbai Indians in their first match post resumption. Many of the CSK players have already departed for the UAE.

Meanwhile, Dhoni is not the only cricketer to have gone viral recently. Cricketers Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav left the Internet in splits recently with their recreation of an iconic comedy scene from the 1993 movie Baazigar. The video has received millions of views and has been appreciated by social media users.