The global appeal of the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster film RRR serves as a testament to its undeniable charm and the team’s exceptional talent in creating a tune that resonates with people from diverse cultures and backgrounds.

Team RRR experienced sheer joy as their song ‘Naatu Naatu’ triumphed at the Oscars, winning in the Best Song category. Not only did this catchy tune ignite dance floors across India, but it also captivated music enthusiasts worldwide, compelling them to groove to its energetic beats. From social media influencers to renowned celebrities, everyone became enthralled by the song, sharing videos of themselves dancing to the infectious rhythm of ‘Naatu Naatu’.

Despite being more than a year since its release, the craze surrounding the song continues unabated. In a remarkable development, a video has emerged showcasing the Ukrainian Army officials recreating the song’s iconic visuals, originally portrayed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

In the midst of the ongoing conflict with Russia, soldiers stationed in Mykolaiv took it upon themselves to recreate the popular song with a unique twist. Recall the scene in the film where the characters performed against British officers? Well, in this viral video circulating on social media, Ukrainian soldiers can be seen performing the same routine, but this time, it symbolically portrays their resistance against the Russian occupation.

The Ukrainian army received a lot of support from the users in the comment section.

A user wrote, “I hope Ukraine wins the war and emerges as prosperous country.”

Many people highly appreciated the killer dance performance.

Another account said, “Well-done, soldiers! Slava Ukraini!”

Many Indians sent their love and prayers to Ukraine.

One account said, “Wow !! Absolutely love the way you guys did it. Watching this song has left me mixed with emotions. Lots of love from India. I pray for this war to end and peace to prevail.”

In March this year, in the “Notes on a Scene” series featured in the US magazine Vanity Fair, SS Rajamouli, the director of RRR, shed light on the process behind the creation of the song ‘Naatu Naatu’. According to Rajamouli, the essence of the entire RRR story is encapsulated within the 10 minutes of the pivotal ‘Naatu Naatu’ scene and the accompanying song.

Although Ram Charan and Jr NTR (portraying Bheem in the movie) are seen dancing in the song, Rajamouli clarified that it is, in fact, a fight scene integral to the storyline. The song commences on a negative note as an Englishman subjects them to humiliation.

The composition of the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ is credited to MM Keeravani, featuring lyrics penned by Chandrabose. The soulful rendition of the track was recorded by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

