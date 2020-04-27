UGC panel recommends starting new academic session from September; entrance exams may be held in June, says official

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has said that it had constituted two committees to look into issues faced by universities and colleges due to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown.

The first committee was tasked with looking into the issues related to examinations and academic calendar. The second committee was entrusted with the task of finding solutions to issues related promotion of online education.

Both the committees submitted their reports to the UGC on 24 April.

According to NDTV, the first committee has suggested that the commencement of the academic session should be pushed to September. The second committee has recommended that universities should hold online examinations if they have infrastructure to do so, otherwise they should conduct exams after the lockdown is lifted.

There are plans of holding entrance examinations like NEET and JEE in June, news agency PTI reported quoting an official.

"It is not binding that all the recommendations will be accepted. After deliberating on the feasibility issues and keeping the situation in mind, guidelines will be issued," the official said.

The UGC said it will issue guidelines to colleges and universities this week on measures to be taken for the current academic session and the next one.

Universities and colleges have been shut since last month. The decision to closed educational institutions was taken due to the rising cases of coronavirus.

