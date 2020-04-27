Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi to discuss COVID-19 situation with CMs shortly; Rajasthan records 2,221 cases with 44 deaths

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Plasma of four COVID-19 survivors collected to treat other patients: BMC The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said that blood samples of four COVID-19 survivors have tested positive for antibodies in Mumbai. Their plasma will now be used to treat other patients. BMC urged others who have recovered from the viral infection to come forward and help others recover by opting for plasma donation.

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates Six new COVID-19 cases in Lucknow take overall count to 200 Six more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Lucknow on Monday after tests of 461 COVID-19 samples were conducted, according to King George's Medical University. With this, the overall count in Uttar Pradesh has reached 1,879. Agra remains the worst-hit with 372 positive cases, followed by Lucknow at 200, Kanpur at 170, and 117 in Noida district, according to the press release issued by the state government.

Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Updates Rajasthan records 2,221 COVID-19 cases with 44 deaths After 36 more individuals tested COVID-19 positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan, the total confirmed cases climbed to 2,221 on Monday, said the state health department. Jaipur recorded the highest number of positive cases in the state at 827 with 24 fatalities. 36 new COVID19 positive cases reported in the state; the total number of positive cases in the state rise to 2221: Rajasthan Health Department pic.twitter.com/CzST30wHeS — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Narendra Modi to discuss on COVID-19 situation with CMs at 10 am Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers via video conference on Monday at 10 am on the way ahead in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. They are likely to aspects that could also focus on a graded exit from the ongoing lockdown imposed in view of COVID-19.

At 10 AM, Shri @narendramodi will be interacting with state Chief Ministers via video conferencing. They will be discussing aspects relating to the COVID-19 situation. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 27, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 48 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,396 more test positive India registered 48 fresh COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, thereby taking the toll to 872 across the nation on Monday, according to the latest data released by the health ministry. With 1,396 more individuals testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the total confirmed cases rose to 27,892. This figure also includes 20,835 active cases. The recovery rate in India stood at 22.8 percent after 6,185 COVID-19 patients were cured of the virus.

Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu Latest Updates Tamil Nadu makes blocking funerals of COVID-19 victims a crime, offenders to face up to 3-yr jail The Tamil Nadu government has brought an ordinance to ensure that COVID-19 patients receive a dignified burial or cremation. The executive order has made blocking or attempting to block funerals of coronavirus victims a criminal offence. Those who engage in such activities will be liable for a jail term upto three years. Last week, a surgeon had to dig grave for his colleague - who succumbed to the viral infection - with the help of two ward boys at a cemetery in Chennai, after a mob attacked their ambulance to block the burial at two cemeteries, NDTV reported.

Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates Five new COVID-19 cases in Odisha take overall count to 108 With five more individuals testing positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, the total confirmed cases in the state reached 108, as per the information shared by State Health and Family Welfare department website on Monday. All the fresh cases were reported in Balasore. As many as 2,287 RT PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours and the total number of active cases in the state stood at 72 while the live of one patient was lost due to COVID-19. #BREAKING: #Odisha registers 5 more #COVID19 cases, total positives rise to 108. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/vGPen6GbNz — OTV (@otvnews) April 27, 2020

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates Delhi Hindu Rao hospital to resume services of emergency wards The Delhi Hindu Rao Hospital will resume services of casualty and emergency wards including the Flu Clinic and the 3 OPDs (Gynae, Pediatrics, Medicine) with restricted entry of patients and attendants from Monday, said NDMC Commissioner Varsha Joshi.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates In Photos: Hawkers in Okhla organise vegetable carts Delhi: People at Okhla vegetable market to buy essentials, amid #CoronaLockdown. The nationwide lockdown imposed to combat #COVID19 will last till 3rd May 2020. pic.twitter.com/PCamdUgolg — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates 293 fresh COVID-19 cases, zero deaths in past 24 hrs in Delhi With 293 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the total coronavirus cases in the National Capital had reached 2,918 on Sunday while the toll remained at 54. As many as eight people have recovered from the infection since Sunday, according to the Delhi Health Report. A total of 877 patients in Delhi have recovered from coronavirus so far. "As on date, 1,987 cases are active," the report said.

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers via video conference on Monday at 10 am on the way ahead in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

They are likely to aspects that could also focus on a graded exit from the ongoing lockdown imposed in view of COVID-19.

India registered 48 fresh COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, thereby taking the toll to 872 across the nation on Sunday, according to the latest data released by the health ministry.

With 1,396 more individuals testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the total confirmed cases rose to 27,892. This figure also includes 20,835 active cases.

The recovery rate in India stood at 22.8 percent after 6,185 COVID-19 patients were cured of the virus.

With five more individuals testing positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, the total confirmed cases in the state reached 108, as per the information shared by State Health and Family Welfare department website on Monday.

All the fresh cases were reported in Balasore.

As many as 2,287 RT PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours and the total number of active cases in the state stood at 72 while the live of one patient was lost due to COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers via video conference on Monday morning on the way ahead in the fight against the novel coronavirus, amid indications that the discussions could also focus on a graded exit from the ongoing lockdown.

This will be the third video conference of the Prime Minister with the Chief Ministers after the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

As India recorded its highest one-day rise of 1,975 coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country's fight against COVID-19 is "people-driven" and this is the only way to overcome the pandemic.

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, Modi said the country is in the middle of a 'yudh' (war) and asserted people have to continue being careful and take precautions.

The countrywide death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 826 with 47 more fatalities being reported and the number of cases climbed to 26,917 on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry. A total of 5,914 people(21.96 percent) have recovered from the infection, it said.

State-wise figures

The total number of cases on Sunday went up by 1,975 since the ministry last updated its data on Saturday evening. The previous highest single-day jump of 1,752 was recorded on April 24.

According to the ministry, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 7,628. Other states where the cases have crossed one thousand are are Gujarat (3,071), Delhi (2,625), Rajasthan (2,083), Madhya Pradesh (2,096), Uttar Pradesh (1,843), Tamil Nadu(1,821) and Andhra Pradesh(1,097).

Of the 47 deaths reported since Saturday evening, 22 are from Maharashtra, eight in Rajasthan, seven from Madhya Pradesh, six Gujarat and one each from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Tamil Nadu.

Of the total 824 COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of 323 fatalities, followed by Gujarat (133), Madhya Pradesh (99), Delhi (54), Andhra Pradesh (31) and Rajasthan (33).

The death toll reached 27 in Uttar Pradesh, 26 in Telangana, 23 in Tamil Nadu, while Karnataka and West Bengal have reported 18 deaths each, the ministry said.

Punjab has registered 17 fatalities so far, Jammu and Kashmir six, Kerala four, while Jharkhand and Haryana have recorded three COVID-19 deaths each.

Bihar has reported two coronavirus deaths, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data.

Modi asks people to shun complacency

Amid indications that Modi's third round of video interaction with the chief ministers on Monday since the COVID-19 outbreak could also focus on a graded exit from the 40-day lockdown, the prime minister asked people to shun any complacency that they will not be infected by coronavirus. The nationwide lockdown is due to end on 3 May.

He reiterated his advice to people to maintain a distance of two yards from each other to keep healthy.

“Do gaz doori, bahut hai zaroori (Maintain a distance of two yards and keep yourself healthy)," he said.

"I urge you not to get overconfident. You should in your over-enthusiasm not think that if the coronavirus has not yet reached your city, village, street or office, it is not going to reach now. Never make such a mistake. The experience of the world tells us a lot in this regard," he said in his 30-minute address.

Modi referred to a popular Hindi idiom 'Sawdhani hati, durghatna ghati' (accident happens when caution is lowered) to make his point.

Hailing states, emergency workers and civil society groups for their contribution in combating the pandemic, he said the resolve shown by the people of the country has led to the beginning of a transformation with businesses, offices, educational institutions, medical sector rapidly undergoing new changes.

With the country under a lockdown since 24 March midnight, he said India's people-driven battle against the pandemic will be discussed when the world discusses the crisis later.

"India's fight against the coronavirus is people-driven in the truest sense of the term. Along with people, government and administration are fighting it as well... This is the only way we can win over the virus," he said.

The prime minister said wearing masks will now become a part of a civilised society and also exhorted people to stop spitting in public places, saying it was high time to get rid of this "bad habit" once and for all.

This will not only boost our basic hygiene standards but also help in preventing the spread of the coronavirus infection, he added.

Modi also greeted people on Akshaya-Tritiya and noted that the holy month of Ramzan had also begun.

"We should pray more than ever before so that prior to the celebration of Eid the world is rid of the coronavirus and we celebrate Eid with enthusiasm and gaiety like earlier times," Modi said, urging people to adhere to guidelines of local administration.

The prime minister hoped there may be some good news in the fight against the coronavirus during his next 'Mann ki Baat' episode, usually the last Sunday of every month. The last Sunday next month falls on 31 May and Eid is likely to fall on 25 May.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the prime minister has asked people to remain steadfast in following the coronavirus guidelines and expressed confidence that the nation will follow the path shown by him.

'Graded' exit from lockdown may be discussed tomorrow

Sources in the union government indicated to PTI that besides discussing the way forward in dealing with the pandemic, the prime minister's discussion with chief ministers could also focus on a "graded" exit from the lockdown.

The Centre and the state governments have been giving gradual relaxation in various fields and sectors to boost economic activities as also to provide relief to the people.

But some states like Maharashtra are mulling extending the lockdown beyond 3 May in cities like Mumbai and Pune to ensure that coronavirus cases remain under control.

The Congress said it hopes the prime minister puts out a comprehensive and holistic plan as regards the exit strategy during his discussions with the chief ministers.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said till the time there is no national plan to deal with disasters or pandemics, states cannot formulate plans to deal with issues post-lockdown.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh said that without aggressive testing facilities, India cannot conquer challenges posed by COVID-19.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged Modi to clear "bottlenecks" and ramp up testing.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said the situation in India is improving as hotspot districts (HSD) are moving towards being non-hotspot districts (NHSD).

Vardhan gave this assessment after he visited the Trauma Centre of AIIMS in Delhi to take stock of preparedness to overcome COVID-19 and visited various wards in the isolation facility for the infected patients, a statement from the ministry said.

On 15 April, the Centre had identified a total of 170 districts across the country as COVID-19 hotspots. The districts that have reported either a high number of coronavirus cases or where the rate of doubling time is low are termed as hotspots.

As many as 207 districts were also classified as non-hotspots whereas the remaining of the total 726 districts fall under the 'green zones' category, i.e., they haven't reported any coronavirus case for the last 28 days before April 15. Non-hotspot areas have also reported positive cases but the number remains limited.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba also had a detailed video conference with all the Chief Secretaries and DGPs of the States/UTs to review the preparedness for COVID-19 response.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2020 10:08:28 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Cases, Coronavirus Cases In Maharashtra, Coronavirus Cases In Mumbai, Coronavirus Cases In Noida, Coronavirus Cases In Telangana, Coronavirus Cases In Uttar Pradesh, Coronavirus Cases India, Coronavirus In Gujarat, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus Update, Coronavirus Update India, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases In Mumbai, Covid-19 News, COVID-19 Outbreak, Health Workers, IMA, Imprisonment, Maharashtra Lockdown, Mumbai Lockdown Extension, NewsTracker, Prakash Javadekar, Ramadan, Union Cabinet