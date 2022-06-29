Udaipur tailor murder: Delhi Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam condemns act, says 'not only act of cowardice but against Islam'

Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Delhi, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, said that the heinous murder committed in Udaipur has shaken humanity

The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Delhi, on Wednesday, condemned the brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur by two men in a broad daylight and said it was “not only an act of cowardice but an act against Islam.”

In a statement, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam, Jama Masjid, Delhi said: “The heartbreaking, heinous murder committed in Udaipur has shaken the humanity. The inhumane incident of the murder of a man named Kanhaiya Lal by two persons named Riaz and Ghous, and that too in the name of the Holy Prophet, is not only an act of cowardice but an act against Islam.”

“I, myself and on behalf of the Muslims of India, with all the vehemence at our disposal, condemn this act,” he said.

Elaborating that Islam is a religion of peace and tranquility, with the life of the Prophet of Allah having numerous examples of compassion, tolerance, generosity and humanitarianism, Bukhari stated: "Had the persons who committed this barbaric act studied the life and character of the Holy Prophet and had they been well versed with the spirit of Quran and shariah, they would not have committed the heinous crime."

For the unversed, two men - Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad - slit the throat of a tailor, identified as Kanhaiya Lal, in Udaipur on Tuesday, 28 June, days after he made a social media post in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

The accused have, subsequently been arrested from Rajsamand. They had filmed the incident of killing Kanhaiya Lal and shared it on social media saying they were avenging Islam.

In a video clip, Akhtari declared that they had "beheaded" the man and went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well.

On Wednesday, the he Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs in a tweet said, "The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated."

