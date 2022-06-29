Udaipur tailor murder: MHA directs NIA to take over investigation of Kanhaiya Lal's 'brutal' killing

The Ministry of Home Affairs said the the involvement of any organisation and international links in the killing of a tailor in Udaipur will be thoroughly investigated

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs in a tweet said, "The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated."

MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday. The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated. — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) June 29, 2022

Curfew remained clamped in seven police station areas of the Udaipur city on Wednesday and mobile Internet services suspended across all 33 districts of Rajasthan after the tailor was brutally murdered by two men. The duo also posted videos online saying that they were avenging an "insult to Islam".

Police forces have been deployed in large numbers in the city.

On Tuesday, the Union Home Ministry had sent a team from NIA to Udaipur. The Rajasthan Police also announced a special investigation team (SIT) soon after the arrest of the two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad.

In a video clip, Akhtari declared that they had beheaded the man and went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well.

Indirectly, the assailants also referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended from the party over a remark on Prophet Muhammad.

Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor, was recently arrested by the local police over a post on social media. On June 15, while he was on bail, he told police that he was receiving threat calls.

The local SHO summoned both sides to the police station and settled the matter, an official said. After the murder, police have suspended an assistant sub inspector for negligence at that time.

The assailants entered Kanhaiya Lal's shop in Dhan Mandi posing as customers. As the tailor took the measurements Akhtari attacked him with a cleaver, nearly severing his neck. The other man shot the brutal murder with his mobile phone.

The men fled from the scene and later uploaded this clip on social media. In another video, the alleged assailant said they beheaded the tailor and threatened the prime minister for lighting this fire.

Yet another provocative video was recorded on June 17, in which Akhtari said he will post it the day he carries out the murder. He asked other members of the community to continue with similar attacks.

With inputs from PTI

