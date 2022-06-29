Udaipur Killing: Kanhaiya Lal’s family wants death penalty for his murderers

'We want that either their (murderers) encounter should happen or they should be hanged to death. It's needed to instill fear in them,' Kanhaiya Lal's son said

The bereaved family of Kanhaiya Lal, who was brutally beheaded inside his shop in Udaipur by two assailants after a social media post supporting Nupur Sharma, the sacked BJP spokesperson who was embroiled in the Prophet controversy recently, demanded death penalty for the perpetrators.

“We demand those people who murdered him should be hanged to death, we demand their death sentence and need justice,” said Kanhaiya Lal’s wife.

"We want that either their (murderers) encounter should happen or they should be hanged to death. It's needed to instill fear in them," Kanhaiya Lal's son said.

Udaipur | We want that either their (murderers) encounter should happen or they should be hanged to death. It's needed to instil fear in them: Son of Kanhaiya Lal who was beheaded, yesterday, by two men for allegedly posting content in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma pic.twitter.com/TfCVLnurxH — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 29, 2022

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) started its probe into the brutal beheading of Kanhaiya Lal Teli in Udaipur yesterday.

While Kanhaiya Lal’s last rites were performed on Wednesday, attended by thousands that thronged his funeral procession shouting ‘death to murderers’, NIA said, “the accused persons had also circulated a video of the criminal act in the social media claiming responsibility for the murder in order to trigger panic and strike terror among the masses across the country.”

The Centre, treating the tailor’s murder as a terror attack, had on Tuesday night rushed a team of NIA to Udaipur as initial information suggested that the assailants could have links with the ISIS.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday squarely blamed Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot for the gruesome incident.

Former Union minister and BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore came down heavily on Gehlot, calling the Kanhaiya Lal’s killing ‘a terrorist attack, which Gehlot was trying to pass off as just another murder.'

“The policy of appeasement of Ashok Gehlot is responsible for incidents such as Udaipur. Criminal elements have had a free run since this government has come to power. Anarchy is at an all-time high. In the past six months, not a single week has gone by without jihadi incidents. This government is totally responsible for this terrorist attack. Under Congress rule, the state has become a safe haven for terrorists,” Rathore said on Wednesday.

He also called for a probe into who in the state was patronising such terrorists and extremists.

“Such incidents are being continuously reported in Rajasthan. Terror organisations are thriving in the state and the state government has directly or indirectly provoked them,” Rathore added.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.