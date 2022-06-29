Udaipur Beheading: It is terror attack, but CM Gehlot trying to pass it off as murder, says BJP

Reacting on the brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur, Rjasthan, BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said sought for a probe into who in the state were patronising such terrorists and extremists

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday squarely blamed Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot for the gruesome beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur on Tuesday allegedly for having supported Nupur Sharma in a social media post.

He was beheaded by two Muslim youth inside his shop in broad daylight, which was recorded, video released on social media along with another video in which the assailants threatened PM Modi also.

Former Union minister and BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore came down heavily on Gehlot, calling the Kanhaiya Lal’s killing ‘a terrorist attack, which Gehlot was trying to pass off as just another murder’.

"The policy of appeasement of Ashok Gehlot is responsible for incidents such as Udaipur. Criminal elements have had a free run since this government has come to power. Anarchy is at an all-time high. In the past six months, not a single week has gone by without jihadi incidents. This government is totally responsible for this terrorist attack. Under the Congress rule, the state has become a safe haven for terrorists,” Rathore said on Wednesday.

He also called for a probe into who in the state were patronising such terrorists and extremists.

“Such incidents are being continuously reported in Rajasthan. Terror orgs are thriving in the state and the state government has directly or indirectly provoked them,” Rathore added.

"Decisions of the Rajasthan govt clearly show appeasement; pliable towards one community and strict towards another... If Rajasthan CM remembers PM (Modi) for everything, why doesn't he leave his post?... All deep links and connections will be probed by NIA," Rathore asserted.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat too dubbed the incident as a terror attack.

“Victim Kanhaiya Lal started getting death threats, in connection with his social media post,” he said, accusing the police of not having acted in response to complaints from Kanhaiya Lal. “He informed the police... but don't know under which pressure, the police didn't take action.”

Meanwhile, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot held a meeting with senior officials over the law and order situation in the state in lieu of the killing of Kanhaiya Lal.

