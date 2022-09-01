India

Udaipur-bound IndiGo flight returns to Delhi due to engine snag; DGCA orders probe

This is the second mishap on Thursday when a plane returned to Delhi airport due to technical glitches. Earlier, a Nashik-bound SpiceJet plane, carrying 89 passengers, returned due to an 'autopilot' snag

FP Staff September 01, 2022 21:24:22 IST
Udaipur-bound IndiGo flight returns to Delhi due to engine snag; DGCA orders probe

Representational image.

New Delhi: An IndiGo aircraft en route to Udaipur returned to the national capital on Thursday due to “engine vibrations” and the plane has been grounded, PTI quoted a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official as saying.

The official said that an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Udaipur, operated by an A320 neo aircraft, did an air turnback after there were vibrations in engine 2.

The plane landed safely and has been grounded. DGCA will conduct a detailed probe into the incident, an official from the civil aviation regulator added.

IndiGo is yet to issue a statement on the incident.

This is the second mishap in the day when a plane returned to Delhi airport due to technical glitches.

Earlier on Thursday, a Nashik-bound SpiceJet plane, carrying 89 passengers, returned to the national capital due to an “autopilot” snag. The incident will also be probed by the DGCA.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 01, 2022 21:33:22 IST

TAGS:

also read

SpiceJet turbulence case: DGCA suspends licence of pilot-in-command for six months
India

SpiceJet turbulence case: DGCA suspends licence of pilot-in-command for six months

The airline's flight from Mumbai to Durgapur had faced severe turbulence and resulted in injuries to many passengers in May. As many as 195 people, including 2 pilots and 4 cabin crew members were onboard the flight. Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau was probing the matter

Pilot of prominent airline fails drug test; DGCA removes him from flight duty
India

Pilot of prominent airline fails drug test; DGCA removes him from flight duty

He is the fourth pilot to fail the drug test since the procedure for examination of aviation personnel for consumption of psychoactive substances came into effect from 31 January. The test is done for the flight crew and ATCs on a random basis

Govt working to augment manpower, capabilities of DGCA, BCAS: Jyotiraditya Scindia
India

Govt working to augment manpower, capabilities of DGCA, BCAS: Jyotiraditya Scindia

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation takes care of the safety aspects, while the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security is in charge of the security aspects in the sector