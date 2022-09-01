Udaipur-bound IndiGo flight returns to Delhi due to engine snag; DGCA orders probe

This is the second mishap on Thursday when a plane returned to Delhi airport due to technical glitches. Earlier, a Nashik-bound SpiceJet plane, carrying 89 passengers, returned due to an 'autopilot' snag

New Delhi: An IndiGo aircraft en route to Udaipur returned to the national capital on Thursday due to “engine vibrations” and the plane has been grounded, PTI quoted a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official as saying.

The official said that an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Udaipur, operated by an A320 neo aircraft, did an air turnback after there were vibrations in engine 2.

The plane landed safely and has been grounded. DGCA will conduct a detailed probe into the incident, an official from the civil aviation regulator added.

IndiGo is yet to issue a statement on the incident.

This is the second mishap in the day when a plane returned to Delhi airport due to technical glitches.

Earlier on Thursday, a Nashik-bound SpiceJet plane, carrying 89 passengers, returned to the national capital due to an “autopilot” snag. The incident will also be probed by the DGCA.

With inputs from PTI

