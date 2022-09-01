Nashik-bound Boeing 737 SpiceJet aircraft returns to Delhi after 'autopilot' snag encountered midair
The Boeing 737 aircraft VT-SLP, operating as SpiceJet flight SG-8363 took off from Delhi at 6:54 am and returned with an hour after its departure
New Delhi: A SpiceJet flight, bound to Nashik, returned midway to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday morning after an ‘autopilot’ snag was encountered in it.
The Boeing 737 aircraft VT-SLP, operating as SpiceJet flight SG-8363 took off from Delhi at 6:54 am and returned with an hour after its departure.
A Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said that the Boeing 737 aircraft landed safely. “SpiceJet B737 aircraft VT-SLP, operating flight SG-8363 (Delhi-Nashik) on Thursday was involved in an air turnback due to an autopilot snag,” the official added.
The passengers were being shifted to a smaller Q400 aircraft.
Over the past few months, SpiceJet aircraft have been involved in a series of incidents, following which DGCA had issued a show-cause notice to the airline.
This year on 27 July, the aviation safety regulator had ordered the airline to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks.
The DGCA in July had said that the SpiceJet failed to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services and asked the carrier to explain reasons as to why no action should be take against them.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, Shares of SpiceJet Ltd fell 14.7 per cent after the budget airline, on Wednesday, announced that its net loss for three ending June had increased to Rs 789 crore majorly due to high fuel prices and a decline in the value of the rupee.
With inputs from agencies
