Udaipur Beheading: Singed by widespread criticism, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot calls law & order meet with officials

The Union Home Ministry handed over the investigation into the matter to the premier National Investigation Agency. The beheading is now being considered an act of terrorism

As thousands in Udaipur joined the funeral procession of Kanhaiya Lal, who was beheaded yesterday by two assailants in reaction to an FB post supporting Nupur Sharma, chanting ‘hang the murderers’, Rajasthan chief minister (CM) Ashok Gehlot called a meeting of officials regarding the law and order situation in the state.

“We're interrogating the accused & action will be taken against those whose names will come in the probe. Commissioner has assured the victim's family of compensation. There is peace now & appeal to people to maintain peace,” additional DGP ACB, Rajasthan, Dinesh MN said.

Earlier, in a major development, the Union Home Ministry handed over the investigation into the matter to the premier National Investigation Agency (NIA). Yesterday, an NIA team had been dispatched to Udaipur to ascertain the facts of the matter.

“MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday. The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated,” the ministry said in a statement.

The beheading is now being considered an act of terrorism.

Meanwhile, AIMIM chef Asaduddin Owaisi said, “I strongly condemn the Udaipur incident... We hope the Rajasthan government takes strict action. Had the police been more alert, this wouldn't have happened... Radicalisation is spreading... Nupur Sharma should be arrested; mere suspension was not enough.”

The murder of a tailor in Udaipur, which was filmed and posted online, has sent shockwaves throughout the country.

The attackers, who are identified as Gos Mohammad and Riyaz Attari, have been arrested. The two men entered the Kanhaiya Lal’s shop and slit his throat with a cleaver and attempted to behead him, claiming it was in retaliation for the tailor, who shared remarks made by Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad.

Kanhaiya Lal received multiple threats for his social media posts backing the suspended BJP leader. He was arrested by the local police and received bail on 15 June. He had informed the cops about the threats he received.

On Tuesday, the two attackers walked into his shop in Udaipur’s crowded Dhan Mandi market, pretending to be customers. In the video, Lal is seen measuring one of the men, who suddenly struck him with a cleaver, while the other filmed the killing. It was Attari who reportedly carried out the attack and Gos Mohammad was the one who shot the video.

After fleeing the shop, the two posted the video of the incident on social media. In another video posted online, the assailants boasted about the “beheading” and issued death threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sharma.

