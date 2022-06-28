India

Udaipur beheading: Leaders from across party lines call for justice, calm as tension grips city

A 27-year-old Hindu tailor was beheaded in broad daylight in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Tuesday

FP Staff June 28, 2022 21:01:39 IST
Tensions gripped Rajasthan's Udaipur after the beheading of a Hindu man on 28 June, 2022. ANI

Leaders from across party lines called for calm as tension gripped Rajasthan's Udaipur after a Hindu tailor was beheaded in broad daylight on Tuesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that "brutality in the name of religion cannot be tolerated.

Rajasthan MLA and Congress leader Sachin Pilot urged for calm.

Former Rajasthan CM and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje said "all those who are behind the murder should be arrested."

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the murder saying that "there can be no justification for it."

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati called for restraint.


With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: June 28, 2022 21:37:31 IST

