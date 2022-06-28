A 27-year-old Hindu tailor was beheaded in broad daylight in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Tuesday

Leaders from across party lines called for calm as tension gripped Rajasthan's Udaipur after a Hindu tailor was beheaded in broad daylight on Tuesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that "brutality in the name of religion cannot be tolerated.

उदयपुर में हुई जघन्य हत्या से मैं बेहद स्तब्ध हूं। धर्म के नाम पर बर्बरता बर्दाश्त नहीं की जा सकती। इस हैवानियत से आतंक फैलाने वालों को तुरंत सख़्त सज़ा मिले। हम सभी को साथ मिलकर नफ़रत को हराना है। मेरी सभी से अपील है, कृपया शांति और भाईचारा बनाए रखें। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 28, 2022

Rajasthan MLA and Congress leader Sachin Pilot urged for calm.

उदयपुर में युवक की निर्मम और दिल दहलाने वाली हत्या की घटना अत्यंत दुखद एवं निंदनीय है, मैं इसकी भर्त्सना करता हूं। इस अमानवीय कृत्य को अंजाम देने वाले अपराधियों को सख्त से सख्त सज़ा दी जाए। मैं सभी से अपील करता हूं कि शांति और भाईचारा बनाए रखें। — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) June 28, 2022

Former Rajasthan CM and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje said "all those who are behind the murder should be arrested."

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the murder saying that "there can be no justification for it."

I condemn the gruesome murder in Udaipur Rajasthan. There can be no justification for it. Our party’s consistent stand is to oppose such violence. No one can take law in their own hands. We demand that the state govt takes strictest possible action. Rule of law must be upheld 1/3 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 28, 2022

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati called for restraint.

1. राजस्थान के उदयपुर में एक दर्जी की आज की गई नृशंस हत्या अति-दुःखद, जिसकी जितनी भी तीव्र निन्दा व भर्त्सना की जाए वह कम। सभी से संयम बरतने व शान्ति-व्यवस्था बनाये रखने की अपील। 1/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 28, 2022



With inputs from agencies

