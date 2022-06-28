Condemning the incident, BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that Rajasthan was becoming a Taliban state under Congress rule

The Ministry of Home Affairs has rushed a team of counter-terror agency NIA to Rajasthan's Udaipur after a Hindu tailor was beheaded in the city on Tuesday, by two men allegedly over a Facebook post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Police said both accused in the murder of Kanhaiya Lal have been arrested from Rajsamand.

Meanwhile, the internet has been suspended in the city and over 600 police deployed to maintain law and order. Curfew has been imposed in seven police station areas of the city.

Videos of the gruesome murder uploaded by the killers have been doing the rounds on social media.

One of the videos shows two men barging into the shop and attacking Lal with knives. In another video, the duo threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Gehlot blames 'atmosphere of fear', says PM must appeal for peace

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "There's a tense atmosphere in the nation today. Why don't PM & Amit Shah ji address the nation? There is tension among people. PM should address the public&say that such violence won't be tolerated & appeal for peace."

He earlier appealed for calm as shops remained shut in the parts of Udaipur as tensions gripped the city following the murder.

उदयपुर में युवक की जघन्य हत्या की भर्त्सना करता हूं। इस घटना में शामिल सभी अपराधियों कठोर कार्रवाई की जाएगी एवं पुलिस अपराध की पूरी तह तक जाएगी। मैं सभी पक्षों से शान्ति बनाए रखने की अपील करता हूं। ऐसे जघन्य अपराध में लिप्त हर व्यक्ति को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा दिलाई जाएगी। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 28, 2022

Condemning the incident, BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that Rajasthan was becoming a Taliban state under Congress rule.

कांग्रेस राज में तालिबानी स्टेट बनने की राह पर राजस्थान कांग्रेस के मुस्लिम तुष्टिकरण ने जेहादियों का दुस्साहस इतना बढ़ा दिया है कि वे खुलेआम हिंदुओं की हत्याएँ कर रहे हैं, PM को धमकी दे रहे हैं। यह अराजकता गहलोत सरकार द्वारा मजहब विशेष के उपद्रवियों को ढील देने का परिणाम है। pic.twitter.com/2crORrFjNN — RajyavardhanRathore (@Ra_THORe) June 28, 2022

BJP had suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma last month amid a row over controversial remarks that she made about the Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate.

