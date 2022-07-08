Udaipur beheading: 'Crackdown on Pakistan based Dawat-e-Islami soon,' sources tell CNN-News18
Rajasthan Police said that after the CDR analysis of Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammad, it was found that they were in touch with 18-19 operatives of the organisation that is operating from Pakistan
New Delhi: There will be a major crackdown on Dawat-e-Islami operatives soon in connection with the Udaipur beheading, top intelligence sources told CNN-News18.
The Rajasthan Police want central agencies to probe 300 contacts of Dawat-e-Islami, the sources said.
According to CNN-News18, Rajasthan Police said after the CDR analysis of Riyaz Attari and Ghosh Mohammad, it was found that they were in touch with 18-19 operatives of the organisation that is operating from Pakistan.
It was also found that these 18 Pakistani numbers were in touch with more than 300 people in India.
Attari and Ghosh Mohammad are the main accused in the beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan's Udaipur.
Dawat-e-Islami
Founded in 1981, Dawat-e-Islami is an extremist religious organisation based in Pakistan.
Lal was murdered by two men inside his shop on 28 June for allegedly sharing a post in support of BJP's suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma over the Prophet Muhammad remark controversy. The assailants had shared the video of the brutal attack online.
The murder case is being probed by the National Investigation Agency.
