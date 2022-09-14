Rap video on 'religious extremism' in India goes viral; check reactions

In reference to the gruesome murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, the singer pointed out how innocent people are being killed in the name of 'Religious Extremism'

At a time when incidents of communal violence and religious murders continue to remain on the rise across the country, a rap song has recently gone viral on social media where a young singer can be heard singing a song on ‘Religious Extremism’. Created by rapper EPR, the rap song manages to touch upon all the anti-social elements prevalent in society. It was on the show MTV Hustle 2.0, where EPR took to the stage and performed the mind-wrecking rap song. In reference to the gruesome murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, the singer pointed out how innocent people are being killed in the name of ‘Religious Extremism’.

Among the judges was rapper Badshah, who was left intrigued by the performance. As we speak about the rap song, EPR went on to narrate the entire murder incident as he said that two culprits entered the tailor’s shop in the name of stitching clothes and stabbed him to death.

Further mentioning the ‘sar tan se juda’ slogan, the singer also stated that it was the murder of humanity in the name of religion. As the singer highlighted the inaction of the police in preventing the murder, he also named the killers who stabbed Kanhaiya Lal over a social media post.

Meanwhile, as the video goes viral on social media, people have been resharing the rap asking everyone to popularise the singer, as well as the song.

One user wrote, “Already trending on every social media platform”.

Another one wrote “It’s gonna have million views in no time. Make him famous.”

One social media user while demanding protection for the younger generation of India wrote, “Young Generation is guided right can do wonders for the nation. Young generation is unapologetic , fierce and extremely Nationalist and logical. We just need to save them from tiktok like cringe contents.”

Young Generation is guided right can do wonders for the nation.

Kanhaiya Lal murder case:

The incident took place on 28 June in Rajasthan’s Udaipur when the 48-year-old tailor, Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered in his shop by two men identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad. The two came into the shop for stitching clothes but ended up attacking Kanhaiya Lal with a cleaver.

One of them also recorded the video of the murder and later posted it online. In a separate video, the two confessed to their crime and said that they killed Lal over a social media post, where he allegedly insulted Islam. They were arrested shortly after that and many more accused were nabbed in connection with the case.

