Twitterati demand #NoidaFilmCityExcavation; users respond to a media outlet's insensitive reporting of Ayodhya case

India FP Staff Oct 18, 2019 12:10:23 IST

  • On Thursday, Twitter woke up to of a strange hashtag #NoidaFilmCityExcavation that took over the social media site

  • Upon having a closer look, what started as a joke soon made headlines on twitter with the trend being the top trend for users in India

  • Twitterati took notice of a particular Aaj Tak tweet and took off to slam its sensationalised headline, accusing it of provoking communal sentiments

On Thursday, Twitter woke up to of a strange hashtag #NoidaFilmCityExcavation that took over the social media site. Upon having a closer look, what started as a joke soon made headlines on twitter with the trend being the top trend for users in India.

In light of the advisory warning issued by News Broadcasting Standards Authority to media publications about reporting responsibly on the politically sensitive Ayodhya case, news channel Aaj Tak put out this tweet:

Twitterati took notice of this particular tweet and took off to slam its sensationalised headline, accusing it of provoking communal sentiments.  Parody account @RoflGandhi_ saw this as a playground to turn it into a viral meme and coined the hashtag while tweeting out an elaborate explanation for why people should demand the excavation of Noida Film City.

Long story short, the parody account basically spoke about a Hanuman temple that is situated somewhere under Noida's Film City, a location where incidentally most media outlets are based out of, that needs to be excavated to correct a 'historical injustice'. The post also spoke about how Professor Dahiya of Rohtak University wished that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would dig it out to help correct this 'injustice' by exploring the Bajrangi temple of Navodaya city as he is already correcting other mistakes made by former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Many users took on to this hashtag, coming up with more precise explanations about the set forth theory, explaining how the exact area of the excavation site that needs to be carried out is by pure coincidence, the exact location of the office in Film City.

Soon, this hashtag was showing up on everyone's timeline, until it became one of the top trends of the day.

Some people even took it a step further by creating a Facebook event even to gather people to ‘Party at Noida film city for Hanuman ji ka Manka’.

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2019 12:10:23 IST

