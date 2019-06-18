Twitter suspends pro-Khalistan activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's account after complaint by Indian government

New Delhi: Micro-blogging site Twitter has suspended pro-Khalistan activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's account following a complaint by the Indian government. Pannun is the legal advisor of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a US-based separatist organisation.

According to reports, Pannun's account was suspended after a complaint by Sikh community claiming that Pannun is radicalising Sikh youth with the help of illegal immigrants in the US and Canada. Known for his hate campaign against India, Pannun had recently posted a video message threatening Punjab Police for the state government's steps against the Referendum 2020, a pro-Khalistani movement.

SFJ is a secessionist group with alleged links to Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

In 2018, SFJ had announced that it would hold "Kartarpur Sahib Convention 2019" in Pakistan for anti-India propaganda in November 2019 during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

At that time, Pannun said that the outfit would open a voter registration counter from Kartarpur Sahib on Pakistan side in November 2019 when several Sikhs from more than 30 countries will be visiting the gurdwara. SFJ, through its office in Lahore, is said to have plans to coordinate the registration of voters.

UK police had arrested Pannun in 2000, when he was entering England via Germany while returning from Pakistan after allegedly receiving "terror training". He was sentenced to 30 months in prison as he was associated with "proscribed" organisation Babbar Khalsa International.

