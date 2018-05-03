Twenty-seven dead, 100 injured in Rajasthan as heavy rains cause multiple road accidents; Delhi, Punjab also affected

A high-intensity squall followed by thundershowers lashed Alwar, Dhaulpur and Bharatpur regions in Rajasthan leaving at least 22 people dead and over 100 injured in separate road accidents on Tuesday, according to several media reports.

"So far, 27 people have died due to the disaster, including 12 in Bharatpur, 10 in Dholpur and 5 in Alwar. The squall was reported mainly in three districts," secretary, disaster management and relief, Hemant Kumar Gera told PTI in Jaipur. He said nearly 100 were injured in the disaster. 20 were injured in Alwar, 32 in Bharatpur and 50 in Dholpur respectively.

Gera said contingency funds have been released to the respective district administration. He said Rs 4 lakh will be given to family members of deceased, Rs 2 lakh to persons sustaining 60 percent injuries and Rs 60,000 to people with 40 to 50 percent injuries.

According to a report in DNA, a ruckus was caused in Alwar after electricity poles and trees fell on cars and roads, creating several blockages. Authorities are still taking stock, but early reports indicate heavy damage. The toll plaza collapsed, power has been cut in the entire region, and the collector ordered all schools to remain closed on Thursday, according to the report.

Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, a Congress leader from Alwar, asked the Vasundhara Raje government to compensate the affected: I pray for safety for all effected by the storm the administration should provide all support along with, compensation to all affected.

Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje expressed grief over the calamity and said authorities concerned in the districts have been directed to ensure all possible help to victims. "Condolence for families who lost their loved ones," Raje tweeted.

Congress National General Secretary Ashok Gehlot cancelled his birthday celebrations at his official residence in Jaipur. "We are extremely grieved at the loss of lives in the state and stand with the victims in this hour of tragedy. I cancel all celebrations at my residence today. Blood donation camps and Janhit programs can be continued by organisers," he told PTI. Meanwhile, 15 flights arriving at Delhi Airport were diverted due to a sudden change in weather. Private weather forecasting agency Skymet predicted dust storms and thundershowers over Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, North Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh.

According to a report in ABPlive, in Punjab, farmers’ wheat stored in dana mandis was destroyed due to heavy rains as they were unable to protect their crops. Farmers are now demanding compensation from the government and amenities to protect their crops. They are also seeking for their crops to be transported from the mandis so that further wastage can be avoided, according to the report. With inputs from PTI