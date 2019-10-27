Associate Partner

Tweets by PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, other female sportspersons supporting Modi's Bharat Ki Laxmi campaign invite criticism on Twitter for having identical text

India FP Staff Oct 27, 2019 00:08:03 IST

  • Indian boxer Mary Kom, shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal and paddler Manika Batra took to Twitter to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharat Laxmi initiative

  • Criticising the identical text of the posts by the sportspersons, Congress leader Khushbu Sundar questioned the 'cut-copy-paste' job

  • The message was also shared by boxer Nikhat Zareen and wrestler Pooja Dhanda

Indian boxer Mary Kom, shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal and paddler Manika Batra were among the sports personalities who took to Twitter to voice support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharat Laxmi initiative, which aims at empowering the women of the country.

Sharing Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju’s Twitter post, which also has a video lauding their achievements, the female sportspersons wrote the same message, “I thank @narendramodi sir for his initiative to honour and empower women this Diwali. Acknowledgement motivates us to work harder and make India proud. #bharatkilaxmi.” The message was also shared by boxer Nikhat Zareen and wrestler Pooja Dhanda.

Criticising the identical text of the posts by the sportspersons, Congress leader Khushbu Sundar questioned the “cut-copy-paste” job, while others alleged that they were asked to post the tweets by the PMO.

In September, Modi had called for a campaign to honour daughters who have made a mark with their achievements in various fields for public good. "Daughters are considered as Lakshmi in our culture. Can't we felicitate daughters in our villages and cities by holding public programmes?" Modi had suggested in his monthly Mann ki Baat radio address.

Updated Date: Oct 27, 2019 00:08:03 IST

