TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019 Declared: Telangana Board announces second year scores on bie.telangana.gov.in

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019 Declared| The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) announced the results of TS Inter supplementary exam for Class 12 or second year students today (Sunday, 14 July).

Students who appeared for the supplementary exam, which was conducted between 7 June and 14 June, can check their scores on Telangana Board's official website – bie.telangana.gov.in.

Other than the official portal, candidates can also check their TS Inter results on third-party websites – tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, exam.bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The results are also expected on private portal, manabadi.com.

Steps to check TS Inter Supply Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website – bie.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'TS Inter supply result 2019'

Step 3: Enter your log-in credentials

Step 4: Hit on 'Submit'

Step 5: Your TS Inter supply results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download your result and take a printout of the same for future reference

The TS Intermediate supplementary exams were conducted for the students who were unable to obtain passing marks in the Intermediate exams.

The results of TS Intermediate exams were announced on 18 April, 2019 for both 1st and 2nd year students. The Telangana State Board conducted the 1st year exam from 27 February to 16 March and the 2nd year exam from 28 February to 18 March.

The overall pass percentage for the 1st year stood at 59.8 percent. This figure for the 2nd year exams was 65 percent.

